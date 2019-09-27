MMA Fighter Bewilders Social Media by Taking Sip of Beer Right Between Rounds

Brazil’s Paulo Bananada may have lost his fight in the ring to Peru’s Johnny Iwasaki, but he won the hearts of netizens for his casual break at FFC 40 in Lima. While his rival preferred to freshen up with water, Bananada turned to the audience for stronger refreshment.

MMA fighter Paulo Bananada from Brazil has, who faced Peruvian Johnny Iwasaki in the FFC 40 lightweight bout, leaned over the ring cage to the cheering crowd right in the middle of a break between rounds for a swig of beer. The moment when the athlete gestured to someone in the audience, snatched a drink, sipped it and returned the cup was caught on video and posted on social media to the delight of MMA fans.

Ayer paso algo hermoso en FFC 40. Termino el 1R y Paulo Bananada no se aguanto las ganas de tomarse una cerveza. Asi es como se hidrata un deportista de verdad! Por cierto, perdio por decision unanime Bananada pic.twitter.com/x9KU18sdOY — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 26, 2019

​The footage shows two women from the crowd “sponsoring” the fighter with a refreshing sip of beer while he was apparently waiting for his team to arrive. He got off the fence after the cornerman let him know with a tap on his leg that his squad had finally appeared in the octagon.

However, the on-spot refreshment did not help him against his rival fighter, who preferred water to handle his own dehydration. 43-year-old MMA veteran Iwasaki defeated Bananda after three rounds by a unanimous decision. Commenters suggested that this is how karma manifests itself.

If carlsberg did karma... — Mathew Snook (@mathewsnook1) September 27, 2019

O Diaz fuma maconha no treino aberto... pic.twitter.com/PqTeHWGaKu — Elias Miranda (@EliasMcosta) September 27, 2019

Another reason why I think MMA is an insult to the innate dignity of martial arts. — 押井緑 🇨🇦🇯🇵 (@midori_oshii) September 27, 2019