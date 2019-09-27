‘World's’ Most Tattooed Doctor’ Opens Up On How Skin Inking Affects Her Work

A woman who is a successful career doctor in Australia and whose entire body is covered in tattoos affirmed that her skin designs help her make contact with patients.

Dr. Sarah Gray, an aspiring orthopaedic surgeon in Adelaide, Australia, is, according to The Daily Mirror, described as one of the nation’s “brightest and best” young medics. She is also described as the “most colourful” doctor in the wards.

Gray is covered from head to toe in tattoos.

According to the doc, her unusual appearance does not affect her performance and interaction with colleagues.

"If you're confident and competent at your job, it shouldn't really matter what you look like,” she says. "Both my patients and my senior clinicians treat me fairly nor judge me on my appearance the majority of the time.”

It caused her trouble in the past, she noted, however, including being turned away from restaurants when staff saw her body and shops refused to serve her, The Daily Mirror report says.

On the other hand, tattoos serve as a great talking point with patients, she said, which contributes to better contact.

"I guess it's a bit of a barrier breakdown between what it is traditionally thought a doctor would look like,” Gray says.

The physically colorful doctor, a determined advocate for body art, noted that traditionally conservative sectors such as medical staff need more people with tattoos, so that it could become the norm.

"We need more people out there that are not afraid to be unapologetically themselves, especially in traditionally conservative sectors so that the 'shock factor' disappears and we can become society's norm,” she said.

"I only hope that each day education surrounding body art continues to feed through the generations like a ripple effect and those that judge us as 'bad people' on our appearance fade into the background."