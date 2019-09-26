Register
15:23 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: People dressed in costumes chant as they approach a gate to Area 51 as an influx of tourists responding to a call to 'storm' Area 51, a secretive U.S. military base believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, is expected in Rachel, Nevada, U.S. September 20, 2019

    PewDiePie Says Failed Area 51 Break-in ‘Absolute Win’ Despite ‘No Alien Girls With Alien P***y’

    © REUTERS / Jim Urquhart
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The satirical get-together, wildly promoted online, failed to become a reality on the scheduled date of 20 September, but YouTube’s top individual creator and streamer PewDiePie believes that this definitely has a silver lining due to the effort of two million virtual participants.

    During a fresh episode of the “Meme Review”, top-ranking YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, commonly known as PewDiePie, has jokingly made a reference to the Area 51 event, which was much publicised due to its Facebook page inviting hordes to participate. The Swede explained why, despite the event not living up to most people's expectations, it wasn’t a complete failure.

    After dropping introductory remarks on what the event was about, the YouTuber noted, reacting to the latest news, that only a handful of people turned up at the 20 September gathering in the Nevada desert, which was apparently intended to be comedic:

    “This was expectation, and this is reality”.

    He then watched the mocking “Naruto runner” video featuring a man who showed up for the “storming” of the Area 51 event and ran like the famed anime character behind an on-scene news reporter who was briefing the audience.

    “Well, what actually happened was one guy...” he started off, unable to suppress his laughter, trying to present the news as a positive and funny happening. “Naruto ran in front of a news guy, and I see this as an absolute win!”

    Irrespective of memes jeering at the people that actually expressed interest in the event and turned up for it, Pewds let up on some of them, commenting on a meme that suggested anyone who arrived in Nevada is a “f***ing legend”:

    “I kind of have to agree. Like, well done”, Pewds said, admiring those that went to great lengths to keep the ridiculous meme spreading. “Although if you live in Nevada you are not a legend. You’re just a local, let’s get real here”.

    When another meme popped up stating that people should take it easy so the raid wouldn’t prove to be an overwhelming success, as had been advertised, the Swede butted in with a swipe:
    “Wait what did people think a successful raid would be? There wasn’t actually alien girls with alien p***y!”

    The YouTube king, who boasts over 101 million unique subscribers as of today, then shared his inner thoughts on the event and hype around it:

    “It definitely helped the fact that it had a deadline. Because all memes are just dead after a week. But thanks to the Facebook event, it had a pretty good longevity. It had a pretty good run. I’m happy with it. There was a good meme for once!”

    The Facebook movement, which jokingly planned to break into the top-secret Area 51, failed to become a reality last week, but gave rise to a whole series of hilarious memes widely shared online.

    The event, which was planned for 20 September, received overwhelming Internet coverage after two million alien hunters, many of whom are traditionally drawn to the place, vowed to partake in the event on its Facebook page, promoting a break-in of the classified Air Force base, despite multiple warnings from the US military. It was formally called off at rather short notice over safety concerns, with the organisers okaying a music festival in the desert instead.

    Related:

    'Just Tell Me Why You Are Really Here!’: PewDiePie Goes Off Hinges in Bout of Minecraft Paranoia
    ‘F**k PewDiePie, I Hate Him’: Model Trisha Paytas on Foul-Mouthed Rant Against YouTuber
    PewDiePie Left Without Verification Mark After YouTube Changes Eligibility Rules
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    Love Yourself: Beautiful Models Walk on Paris Runway in Sexy Lingerie From Etam
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse