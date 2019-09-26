Kylie Jenner Hospitalised, Has to Cancel Her Trip to Paris Fashion Week

The 22-year-old make-up mogul, who also happens to be a member of a reality TV star clan, was going to present her collaboration line with designer Olivier Rousteing at the Balmain show. However, after already missing the Emmys in Los Angeles due to reportedly being too ill to attend, she has also had to abandon her overseas trip.

One of the Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner, who was pronounced the world’s youngest self-made billionaire this year, has announced on Twitter that she is going to miss the launch of her collaboration with the major French fashion name Balmain at the Paris Fashion Week as she is “really sick and unable to travel”.

“Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit”, she wrote in her statement, posted on social media.

​As the celebrity gossip outlet Page Six reported, citing Jenner’s rep, the reality TV star, who is suffering from flu-like symptoms, is being treated in hospital. The website points out that she was reportedly expected to drop by the Emmy Awards ceremony with her siblings Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, but missed it as she was too ill.

According to the report, the billionaire was supposed to arrive in Paris on 25 September to take part in casting models and preparing for the Balmain show during one of the world’s foremost fashion events, the Paris Fashion Week. For this, she partnered with the house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing. The show is planned for 27 September, as is the launch of the new line on her brand Kylie Cosmetics’ website.