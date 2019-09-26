‘Silver Tongue’: Elon Musk Switches to Russian Reacting to Business Forum Invitation Stunt

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO used his best knowledge of Russian idioms to respond to an elaborate invitation to a Russian business forum.

US tech entrepreneur Elon Musk responded to a stunt pulled by the organizers of Russia’s “Delo za Malym” (“Act Small”) business forum.

The Tesla CEO reacted to a humorous music video inviting him to attend the forum, tweeting a Russian idiom, which very roughly translates to English as “silver tongue.”

язык хорошо подвешен — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2019

​When a Twitter user noted that the music video got Musk’s attention, he replied with “true,” also in Russian.

правда — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2019

​This is not the first time that Musk has reacted to a tweet by making an attempt at speaking Russian. Earlier in February, the entrepreneur reacted to a viral tweet from the NTV channel, saying “haha awesome”. Unlike last time, his February reaction was spot on, in terms of translation.

In Russia, the phrase “How do you like that, Elon Musk?” has become an Internet and real-life meme, used ironically to accompany crude, deliberately low-tech, but somehow impressive solutions.

This week, billboards were set up near SpaceX HQ in California, featuring this exact phrase, written as Russian but using the Latin alphabet. The boards include a QR code that leads to the Welcomeelon.com website, which serves as an online invitation to the forum which will take place on 18-19 October in Krasnodar.