Register
14:47 GMT +325 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Trump supporters

    ‘Act Now, Send $29.95!’ Internet ROFLs as Trump Rolls Out Official ‘Impeachment Defence Task Force’

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    House Speaker Nanci Pelosi moved forward with an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump Tuesday over claims that he tried to press Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe alleged corrupt activity by former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter in Ukraine. Trump and Biden have accused one of another of illegal ‘quid pro quo’ activity.

    President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign has kicked off an “Official Impeachment Defence Task Force” to “fight back” against the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, an email sent out to supporters says.

    “The Democrats know they have no chance of winning in 2020, so now they are crying, ‘Impeachment!’” the email notes. “This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House,” it adds.

    Accusing the Democrats of trying to ‘silence and intimidating’ the president’s supporters, and of seeking to “take YOUR VOTE away”, the email urges Trump supporters to donate as little as $5 dollars, or “your best amount” to “join” the task force, and promises that the donations will be “double matched”, without clarifying by whom.

    The ‘task force’ was kicked off as the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives announced Tuesday that it would move forward with an impeachment inquiry over Trump’s telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump allegedly asked Zelensky several times to reopen a probe into Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who was being investigated for corruption during his work on the board of directors of Burisma, an energy firm operating in Ukraine.

    Viktor Shokin, a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma, was sacked in 2016, with the Trump administration alleging that Vice President Biden may have pressured then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to sack Shokin, on pain of withholding a $1 billion loan to Ukraine. The Biden campaign has denied the claims, and accused Trump of violating his oath of office by trying to “get dirt on” his potential 2020 opponent.

    The Democrats, for their part, accuse Trump of ordering the freeze of some $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine in the days before the Zelensky call, with the White House denying the claims.

    Trump has promised to release the “complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of the Zelensky call, and called the impeachment inquiry a case of “Witch Hunt garbage.” Later, Trump said that Ukraine had given Washington permission to release the transcript.

    Online, the Trump campaign’s ‘Official Impeachment Defence Task Force’ was met with a combination of bewilderment and sarcasm, with many users accusing the president of acting like a ‘grifter’, comparing the pledge drive to a late night television commercial, or asking about how long it would take for donors to be able to be able to buy an official “impeachment defence task force bomber jacket” or “commemorative koozie”.

    Jokes or not, other users said they planned to contribute, at least for a chance to opt in for one of those commemorative koozies.

    Related:

    Twitter Erupts as Indian Prime Minister Modi Gifts Trump Reminder of Their Friendship
    'Presidential Cane': Melania Trump Gets Savaged Online Over POTUS' UN Entrance
    Zelensky Names 'Only Person' Who Can Put Pressure on Him Amid Trump Phone Call Scandal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse