'Presidential Cane': Melania Trump Gets Savaged Online Over POTUS' UN Entrance

While netizens’ scorn seemed to be primarily directed at the president, they came up with a derogatory moniker for the FLOTUS as well.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania ended up being torn apart on social media by netizens who mocked their appearance at UN headquarters earlier this week.

Taking note of a video which shows the president and the first lady entering the UN building, some social medial users zeroed in on what they described as Trump’s right foot drag and claimed that he was essentially using Melania to help him walk.

Trump walked into the UN w/ assistance from his 5’11” cane, Melania. Note his right leg drag. Pissed, panicky & trying a new Ukraine cover story a/b wanting Europe to put up money first- a switch from the “corruption” story- just like they’re trying to alter the tape & transcript pic.twitter.com/R4Lp1QBIGo — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) 24 сентября 2019 г.

​And while the ensuing barrage of jeers and mockery seemed to focus primarily on Trump, it also led to Melania being branded as his “5’11 cane” by some.

Advancing DEMENTIA is never pretty and he's exhibited all the classic signs for years now..just gonna get worse..slurred badly today at UN (very medicated)and has to have his 5'11" cane (Melania) to make sure he doesn't wipe out...he's falling alot pic.twitter.com/ZloobDDqub — Nancy Cushman (@NancyCushman) 25 сентября 2019 г.

Hah! 5'11" cane = Melania! Right!! — Melinda Campbell (@idarose777) 24 сентября 2019 г.

5"11" cane Melania.....priceless. — Zane1 (@Gavidis1) 24 сентября 2019 г.

If #511CaneMelania fails to trend it’s not because it did not deserve to. pic.twitter.com/tRitIIumFn — Change Your Hearts...or... (@DenisovaMother) 24 сентября 2019 г.

