Donald Trump's Old 'Nipples' Tweet Comes Back to Haunt Him as 'Braless' Ivanka Riles Netizens

Previously, Ivanka Trump’s chic business look for the UN General Assembly suffered a major flaw as many were left guessing if she had forgotten to wear a bra, as evidenced by the fact that a seemingly distinct outline of her nipples was visible under the thin blue shirt she was wearing.

An old Donald Trump tweet where he shamed a congressman for his “nipples protruding” in a blue shirt has resurfaced after his daughter Ivanka suffered an unfortunate wardrobe setback on 23 September while attending the UN General Assembly.

Ivanka Trump, 37, was wearing a long-sleeved blue blouse but as her nipples protruded through the thin fabric, speculation surfaced as to whether she had forgotten to put on a bra.

As netizens hit social media to comment on the “braless” escapade at the high-profile event, in an odd twist of history, an old Donald Trump tweet was resurrected, dated 2011, when her father shamed a gay male politician for having the same thing happen to him.

Then-US Rep. Barney Frank, 79, from Massachusetts was Trump’s target, “nipples”, blue shirt reference and all.

“Barney Frank looked disgusting–nipples protruding–in his blue shirt before Congress. Very very disrespectful,” Trump tweeted on 21 December 2011 while still a private citizen.

Barney Frank looked disgusting--nipples protruding--in his blue shirt before Congress. Very very disrespectful. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2011

​Now the tweet is back to haunt the president, as twitter fans have shown a creative approach to the similarity of the incidents, with comments and side-splitting memes.

