'Remove Poker From Her Arse': Screaming Woman Riles Up Viewers of Wales-Georgia Rugby Match

As social media users complained about all the screaming in the vicinity of the crowd microphone during the game, one particularly vocal woman seemed to have earned a “special” place in their hearts.

The recent Rugby World Cup match between Wales and Georgia has apparently struck a chord with many of those who were watching it, but for reasons completely unrelated to the contest of athleticism and skill that unfolded that day at the City of Toyota Stadium.

As WalesOnline notes, many ITV viewers were complaining about the screaming and shouting in the vicinity of the crowd microphone during the game, with one particularly vocal woman becoming the focus of their ire.

Watching the Wales v Georgia rugby. Can somebody please eject that stupid woman who keeps screeching every time Wales get the ball? Mighty annoying! 😡 — Geoffrey Downes (@asiageoff) 23 сентября 2019 г.

#RugbyWorldCup Wales v Georgia 🏉either remove her from the ground or the poker from her arse, her screaming is getting on my nerves 🤪😡😂 — JANE (@shandyshenkin) 23 сентября 2019 г.

There's a woman screaming all the bloody time during this Wales match and it's doing my nut in. pic.twitter.com/clQFjPEqoX — Jen Anthony (@jlanthony91) 23 сентября 2019 г.

The Wales v Georgia twitter hashtag is 30% people complaining about the fans screaming near the crowd mic. — Waitak (@westiestylz) 23 сентября 2019 г.

Some of the viewers watching the game on ITV even voiced their complaints to the broadcaster about this auditory interference.

@ITVRugby @ITV can you please muffle that screeching woman at the Wales v Georgia world cup game!! GRRRRRRRRRRR — Steve Parrish (@ParrishSk) 23 сентября 2019 г.

Yo @ITVSport there's a woman screaming in the game between Wales and Georgia, do us a favour and tell her to pipe down. She's like a banshee. — Richcw🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Richcw2) 23 сентября 2019 г.