Lenny Kravitz Calls on Netizens to Help Him Find Lost Sunglasses of 'Sentimental' Value

Considered one of the most successful and best-selling rock artists of his time, Lenny Kravitz has had sales of approximately 40 million albums worldwide, and is described by adoring fans as talented, a great performer, and hugely entertaining.

American singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lenny Kravitz has touched the souls of netizens as he reached out with a desperate plea for help to find his vintage sunglasses which went missing in LA, saying “They are incredibly sentimental to me.”

I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend. They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked. Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/vXQY1ZKD1i — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 23, 2019

​“They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked.”

Kravitz even created a dedicated email address for tips.

Kravtiz, 55, famed for his retro rocker style, even created a dedicated email address for tips.

The glasses have been a staple part of the fashionable image Kravitz has embraced both on stage and when he hits the red carpet.

The “American Woman” singer previously sported the shades on the 2019 VMAs red carpet, matching them with an artistically- distressed denim vest, a glittering metal mesh scarf and a big gold pendant.

Twitter fans took to the musicians’ comment section to implore the sunglass thief to return the shades immediately.

Who ever has them hear this: Lenny has brought so much love and positivity to this world with his gift. DO THE RIGHT THING! It’s REQUIRED based upon the law of KARMA. It won’t be good for your personal life story to keep what is not yours after being asked to return them. — Stacie Handwerker (@NEWYORKSTACIE) September 23, 2019

I suddenly find myself completely and totally invested in whether or not Lenny Kravitz gets his sunglasses back. https://t.co/jkkmD4UpS9 — Kelly Genois (@suchkelly) September 23, 2019​

pls return these glasses to @LennyKravitz . he’s the sweetest person in the world and sucha good person. whoever has them, pls pls return them 💖 #goodkarma — airrozz (@airrozz) September 23, 2019

​Some netizens took the whole appeal with a pinch of salt and reacted with their typical meme-expressed sense of humour.

My homegirls and I getting ready to run up on the bih who took your sunglasses: pic.twitter.com/DddUMLQSL6 — Twin & her Hubs! (@CLE_SHONUFF) September 23, 2019

The hunt is on for Lenny’s glasses. pic.twitter.com/NdQBOvj05E — F Wazer #VoteBlue #Vote (@FabiolaWazer) September 23, 2019