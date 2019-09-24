Batman Fans Trying to Guess Which Villain Jonah Hill Will Play in Matt Reeves' Film

The new Batman has already stirred strong emotions among fans after Robert Pattinson was confirmed to play the Dark Knight. Filming of the movie is rumoured to begin in the UK in January, and the premiere is scheduled for 25 June 2021.

Actor Jonah Hill is reportedly in talks to play a villain in Matt Reeves' The Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hill has been negotiating to play either the Penguin or the Riddler. It was previously revealed, to the shock of many fans, that Robert Pattinson would be Batman. And Jeffrey Wright is reported to be in talks to play Batman's ally Commissioner Gordon.

Fans have been sharing their guesses on who Jonah Hill might play in the new take on the popular DC Comics character.

Jonah Hill as The Riddler is not the direction I would’ve gone with the character, But I’m willing to give it a shot. — Echo Orcool | 4 days until DQ XI S!!!!!!!!!! (@EchoOrcool) September 23, 2019

Jonah hill for penguin is genius casting I can foresee it already — Icarus (@King_Will91) September 24, 2019

Cant wait for the new batman film! Robert Pattinson as batman cud work very well and I'm hearing @JonahHill is gonna be a bad guy, I cud see him as the penguin but I think he would make a good riddler to! — Stephen Taylor (@Stetalor83) September 24, 2019

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonah Hill has become quite choosy about the projects he joins. He used to be a comedy sidekick but has transitioned to a two-time Oscar nominee after co-starring with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. His last major works include War Dogs (by Todd Philips) and Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot by Gus Van Sant.