Russian Female Bodybuilder Wins 2019 Arnold Classic Europe

Russian bodybuilder Mariya Makarova has won the gold medal in the fitness-bikini category. Makarova shared the joy of her win in the prestigious Arnold Classic Europe tournament on Instagram.

"Yes! We did it!", Makarova said on Instagram, adding that her dream had come true. The Russian athlete thanked her fans for their support and said that she now plans to have a rest.

Notably, Makarova changed her daily office routine for professional fitness two years ago. She holds the title of absolute 2018 bodybuilding champion in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region and absolute Siberian champion of the same year.

The Arnold Classic is one of the most prestigious bodybuilding tournaments in the world. The 2019 event was held in Spain's Barcelona on 20-22 September.