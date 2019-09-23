'House of 1000 Corpses' Star Sid Haig Dies Aged 80

The news was announced by his wife, who added that Haig's death "came as a shock" to all members of the family.

American actor Sid Haig, best known for playing Captain Spaulding in horror films "3 from Hell" and "House of 1000 Corpses" has died at the age of 80, his wife confirmed online on Monday.

Susan L. Oberg, Haig's wife of 12 years, made an emotional post on Instagram, announcing her husband's death.

Haig's colleagues and fans took to Twitter to leave words of condolence for his family.

Nooooo not Sid I honestly thought he was pulling through 😭I can't believe it. Thoughts and prayers with Sids wife and family thanks for all the amazing movies and rest well Sid as Debbie says one of of a kind forever and always #gutted — Kevin Foster (@KevinFoster1981) September 23, 2019

Farewell to a wonderful character actor. Sid Haig always gave his all in everything he appeared in, big or small, often stealing every scene he was in. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WRilpom8iy — 📽️Ron🎞️ (@ACelluloidJam) September 23, 2019

​Apart from being an actor, Sid Haig also was a musician and a film producer but a wide audience will remember him for his portrayal of Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie's horror films: House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects and 3 From Hell.

Haig died just weeks after being hospitalised following an accident. However, the cause of his death has not been confirmed.