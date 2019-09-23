'Game of Thrones' Star Gwendoline Christie's Jesus-Inspired Look at Emmy Awards Has Twitter Ablaze

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on 22 September witnessed HBO fantasy sensation “Game of Thrones” scoring big, as the show also set a record with 32 nominations.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, with "Game of Thrones" actress Gwendoline Christie, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her work as Brienne of Tarth, stepping on the carpet in an outfit that unfailingly ignited netizens.

Twitter swooped onto the dazzling image of the formidable blonde actress in a red and white gown, dubbing it a “Jesus look”.

JESUS pic.twitter.com/vX0GwtTNo8 — 𝗥𝘂𝗲 give mophie+emilia+lena the emmy (@voidlluke) September 22, 2019

you’ve heard of god is a woman. now get ready for jesus is a woman #emmys pic.twitter.com/GvCj31eomD — emmylia clarke campaign manager (@emiliacIarked) September 22, 2019

She’s here to take Jaime back even tho cersei looks 🔥 tonight — Grn 🐳 (@Meuling) September 22, 2019

What a glorious ensemble, stunning. — MiTcH (@MiTcH_ArTs) September 23, 2019

@lovegwendoline literally looks like Jesus at the #Emmys2019 girl is killing it. 💜 — 🌸RUBY-OLIVIA🌸 (@Ruby_Olivia2019) September 23, 2019

The G in Gwendoline Christie stands for God. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/h92LVWzxpd — cass ⎊ (@tonicolIette) September 22, 2019

As the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles were presented on Sunday, HBO series "Game of Thrones", based on the novels of George R.R. Martin, ended its eight-season run with a big win, earning the Emmy for 'outstanding drama series'; additionally Peter Dinklage won 'best supporting actor in a drama'.

© AP Photo / HBO, Macall B. Polay This image released by HBO shows Natalie Dormer, left, Jack Gleeson, Peter Dinklage, right in a scene from "Game of Thrones."

"Fleabag" was the biggest winner of the night, claiming 'best comedy series', and the show's star Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the 'best lead actress in a comedy series' Emmy.