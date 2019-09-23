'Game of Thrones' Star Gwendoline Christie's Jesus-Inspired Look at Emmy Awards Has Twitter Ablaze

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, with "Game of Thrones" actress Gwendoline Christie, who was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for her work as Brienne of Tarth, stepping on the carpet in an outfit that unfailingly ignited netizens.
Twitter swooped onto the dazzling image of the formidable blonde actress in a red and white gown, dubbing it a “Jesus look”.
JESUS pic.twitter.com/vX0GwtTNo8— 𝗥𝘂𝗲 give mophie+emilia+lena the emmy (@voidlluke) September 22, 2019
you’ve heard of god is a woman. now get ready for jesus is a woman #emmys pic.twitter.com/GvCj31eomD— emmylia clarke campaign manager (@emiliacIarked) September 22, 2019
She’s here to take Jaime back even tho cersei looks 🔥 tonight— Grn 🐳 (@Meuling) September 22, 2019
What a glorious ensemble, stunning.— MiTcH (@MiTcH_ArTs) September 23, 2019
This look is truly everything! #Emmys2019 https://t.co/MmjIgYgj2X— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 22, 2019
@lovegwendoline literally looks like Jesus at the #Emmys2019 girl is killing it. 💜— 🌸RUBY-OLIVIA🌸 (@Ruby_Olivia2019) September 23, 2019
The G in Gwendoline Christie stands for God. #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/h92LVWzxpd— cass ⎊ (@tonicolIette) September 22, 2019
As the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles were presented on Sunday, HBO series "Game of Thrones", based on the novels of George R.R. Martin, ended its eight-season run with a big win, earning the Emmy for 'outstanding drama series'; additionally Peter Dinklage won 'best supporting actor in a drama'.
"Fleabag" was the biggest winner of the night, claiming 'best comedy series', and the show's star Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the 'best lead actress in a comedy series' Emmy.
All comments
Show new comments (0)