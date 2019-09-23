Register
07:58 GMT +323 September 2019
    The cast and crew of Game Of Thrones accepts the award for outstanding drama series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

    Netizens Angry with Game of Thrones Spoilers as Show Ties Emmy Record for Most Best Drama Wins

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    The HBO fantasy sensation has won the award for Outstanding Drama Series for its eighth and final season – but it enraged fans by showing key scenes from season 8 way too soon.

    The latest Emmy win means Game of Thrones now ties the category’s all-time record for the most best drama wins -  four - along with Mad Men, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, and The West Wing. The show also set another record at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, having 32 nominations plus having won 10 Emmys at last week’s Creative Arts ceremony for categories like Music Composition and Visual Effects. All ten lead actors from the show were nominated in performance categories as well, yet only Peter Dinklage won best supporting actor for the fourth time for the series.

    “These last 10 years have been the best years of our lives, I can’t believe we did it, we shall never see it’s like again,” showrunner David Benioff said, while also noting how famously grueling the production was, saying of the show’s cast and crew: “It’s amazing you are all still alive.”

    “Thank all of our lovely and amazing cast you make everything we write better,” added showrunner Dan Weiss. “We love you and loved every minute we have spent with all of you.”

    It was a bittersweet victory for many fans, however. Turns out the show, whose finale was aired on May 19, still has audiences who haven’t got through the final season and had been successfully avoiding spoilers – until this evening. For those of you who still haven’t seen season 8 – HUGE SPOILER WARNING for the next paragraph.

    The Emmy nomination sequence showed the show's biggest scenes such as Arya stabbing the Night King, Daenerys' dead body being lifted after she's killed and the coveted Iron Throne melting – way too soon, as it turned out.

    Several people were quite disappointed with this decision, which might have ruined their future experience.

    Others, however, seemed to be disappointed in the final season itself. Several users went on complaining about the show’s win, believing that although the show definitely deserves some kind of appreciation, best drama award for the season wasn’t it.

     

