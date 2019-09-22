Netizens Have No Mercy for Ivanka Trump Over Holiday Photo With Jared Kushner in Rome

While some social media users mocked Ivanka’s fashion sense, others directed their ire at her father’s immigration policies.

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and top adviser, has once again became the focus of attention of the social media crowd thanks to one of her latest posts on Twitter.

The tweet in question, captioned simply “When in Rome…” features Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, posing together for a photograph smiling, with the Italian capital seen in the background.

Many netizens, however, apparently regarded it as a chance to bash the couple, and proceeded to do exactly that.

When in England, on the taxpayers' dime, and not invited by the Queen... pic.twitter.com/tb9HavjA3Q — Connee Conehead (@ConneeConehead1) 21 сентября 2019 г.

I’m just here for the grift !! pic.twitter.com/fLPWFC7LG5 — Kristine Wingert (@KristineWinger1) 21 сентября 2019 г.

Some criticised Ivanka’s fashion sense.

Where DID you get that dress!? I’m thinking Joan Collins yard sale. — Joan Crawfish⚜️ (@GypsyKya) 21 сентября 2019 г.

Why are you wearing a nightgown? You look hideous. — Red™️ (@Redpainter1) 21 сентября 2019 г.

Others brought her father into the equation.

And yet others used the opportunity to voice their grievances with Trump’s stance on migrants.