Dead Men Tell No Tales: Reporter Seeks Comment From 'Man Who Died', Leaves Netizens in Stitches

The journalist revealed that the person who lost their life in a deadly pursuit was, unsurprisingly, unable to comment on the circumstances that led to their demise.

A US reporter named Sara Welch apparently managed to cause quite a commotion online when she told viewers about her trying to obtain a comment from a man on his own death.

The blunder occurred when Welch was reporting live from Anaheim, California, reporting about a fatal pursuit which took place in the city.

"We tried to reach out to the man who died in this pursuit, but they were unavailable for comment," Welch said.

When I say I nearly passed out from laughing... pic.twitter.com/TJgpLocqrL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) 16 сентября 2019 г.

​The video went viral after it was tweeted by another journalist, Yashar Ali, with social media users appearing amused by the whole situation.

Well...ghosting, anyway. — Nancy Chuang (@Nancy_Chuang) 17 сентября 2019 г.

when you're the reporter who goes the extra mile to get a comment, even if you don't expect to get a response pic.twitter.com/3WtKuvahRG — Jason Wells (@JasonBretWells) 16 сентября 2019 г.

I know you want to rest In peace, but care to comment on this story? pic.twitter.com/a6QalY4pPc — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) 17 сентября 2019 г.

Some even jokingly speculated about how the reporter might’ve tried to conduct such an interview.