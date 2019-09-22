Kevin Hart Facing Lawsuits from His Driver, Passenger Injured in Car Crash - Reports

The driver, who sustained serious back and chest injuries, and the passenger in the backseat, who sustained only minor injuries, are reportedly preparing lawsuits against the celebrity comedian.

Hart is taking heat from those who were injured in the Sept. 1 crash, including the driver Jared S. Black and a second passenger, who say Hart showed negligence for not having critical safety features installed like airbags and safety harnesses, according to a report from TMZ.

The missing safeguards, which are standard in more modern vehicles, were not common back in the 1970s, so Hart reportedly passed on them to give an extra bit of authenticity to his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

Hart, meanwhile, is reportedly preparing a lawsuit against Speedkore, the company who built his beastly 720-horsepower car that was powered by a modern 6.4L Hemi V8 and topped with a Whipple supercharger. He is aiming to sue for negligence, following the body shop’s decision to go ahead with the job despite the lack of modern safeguards in the powerful vehicle.