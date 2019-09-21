Tekashi 6ix9ine Testifies That Cardi B Is Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Gang Member

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine named Cardi B and Jim Jones as members of the Bloods while testifying about how he used his former crew to advance his career on Thursday.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, 23, ticked off the names of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members while standing before the Manhattan federal court against reputed associates Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

Tekashi confirmed that Cardi B was a Bloods member as well, yet said at the time he didn’t pay much attention to her.

“You knew Cardi B made music videos with Bloods in the background?” Mack’s attorney Alex Huot asked; “Yes,” Tekashi replied, adding, “I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention.”

The rapper also confirmed several gang members including rapper Jim Jones, whom he identified as a Blood and “retired rapper.”

Jurors on Thursday heard a wiretapped call between Jones and Nine Trey godfather Jamal “Mel Murda” Jones after Tekashi went on Power 105.1 to slam the crew as a “fraud” and “dirty Bloods.”

“He not a gang member no more. He was never a gang member,” Jones allegedly said of Tekashi in November 2018. “They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bulls**t.”

Tekashi faces 47 years to life on gun and racketeering charges, though he could walk free on time served for cooperating in the racketeering trial and could be out of lockup and promoting his gang-life-inspired hits as early as January.

On Thursday, when Tekashi was questioned on whether he was testifying in the case to help the government or to get a more lenient sentence, he replied: “Little bit of both.”

Representatives for Cardi B denied that she used to be a Bloods member, saying that “she’s not and has never been affiliated with this gang.”