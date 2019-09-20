Megan Fox Reveals She Uses Crystals to ‘Cleanse Demons’ From Her Brain

American actress Megan Fox has come under increased scrutiny recently after opening up about her six-year-old son’s fashion choices, arguing that she supports his love for dresses, despite some disapproval from the public.

Transformers actress Megan Fox surprised her followers by uploading a selfie on Instagram where she was lying face-up with a clear quartz crystal on her forehead, apparently in an attempt to “cleanse the remaining demons” out of her brain, the actress said.

According to 33-year-old Fox, the picture was devoted to the 10-year-anniversary of the American horror movie Jennifer’s Body, in which she starred back in 2009, as the caption to the photo revealed. The movie featured a story about a demon taking possession of a high schooler girl's body, a character portrayed by Fox, with her satisfying her appetite for human flesh during some disturbing scenes.

In an apparent reference to the movie, the actress was also preparing to “cleanse” her demons, with followers generally supporting her decision to resort to spiritual means, arguing that she looked “stunning” despite the demonic intrusion into her body and posting comments like “we could all use that”.

