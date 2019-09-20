PewDiePie Left Without Verification Mark After YouTube Changes Eligibility Rules

The video platform is reforming its verification system, stripping some creators of their authentication marks, which is said to be impacting search results and bloggers’ streams. While YouTube insists that the move is intended to indicate authenticity for big names, critics have already branded the changes ambiguous and unnecessary.

Swedish top vlogger Felix Kjellberg, better known as “King of YouTube” PewDiePie, has been affected by the changes to the verification system that the social media giant recently rolled out.

Pewds, who recently made history as the first individual YouTube channel to hit 100 million subscribers, has been stripped of the grey authenticity mark on the video platform’s mobile application. Although PewDiePie still has the verification badge on the desktop version of YouTube, many fans have rushed to Twitter to share their surprise at the change, which can be seen if one accesses the platform on a phone.

PEWDIEPIE LOST HIS VERIFICATION MARK LMAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/FcSPRNzODo — Emerate (@EmeratesArt) September 19, 2019

PEWDIEPIE? PEWDIEPIE? I really don't like that man but they TOOK AWAY HIS VERIFICATION sis if PEWDIEPIE isn't verified then WHO IS what the fuckkckck https://t.co/N5oO7XELtz — Jelle Verbeek (PRESAVE FMU!) (@jelleverbeek) September 20, 2019

Ok so I'm confused. My laptop shows @pewdiepie 's verification check mark, but it doesn't show up on the YouTube app on my phone. I included pics of Shane Dawson's and James Charles's check marks for references from my phone , and Pewds check mark from my laptop https://t.co/BqADP50wLO pic.twitter.com/4mdluMlPLg — Amber🚨 (@amber_alert1432) September 20, 2019

YouTube took away @pewdiepie's verification badge, the audacity 😠 — Desi Kafaboalha🌶 (@msnqfht) September 20, 2019

​Many lambasted YouTube, pointing out that Pewds was not the only creator to lose the mark.

LMAO YOUTUBES ON CRACK, skeppy, a6d and bbh lost their verification for youtube AND AND AND. EVEN PEWDIEPIE LOST IT?? i swear youtube is slowly losing its mind :/ — abby !! ☁︎ (@kokoacat_) September 19, 2019

PewDiePie is one of 3 people (last I checked) that has the custom play button... Why did they take his verification away?! Ugh this will probably make it that much more difficult for smaller channels starting out like myself. — seaspritemakeup (@seaspritemakeup) September 20, 2019

​However, the YouTube Creators team tried to calm the uproar by explaining that “the checkmark has never appeared on YouTube mobile channel pages” and promised that this would be added soon. They also insisted that no verification badges had been lost.

Additional clarification:

✔️No one lost a verification badge today–If you received an email that your channel will no longer be verified, this was just an advanced notice & you can appeal

✔️The checkmark has never appeared on YouTube mobile channel pages (this will be added soon) https://t.co/vv64ClfuBx — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) September 19, 2019

​The video platform is now facing massive backlash over the changes against its verification system, as it is updating the eligibility criteria for bloggers. It’s also changing the mechanism by which a channel is verified.

“Channels that meet the new requirements no longer need to apply, we will automatically apply the new verified treatment. There is no process to request channel verification. If your channel is no longer verified, you can appeal”, the introduction of the rules says.

The existing grey mark will disappear in late October: verified channels will have a grey background behind the name instead.

Some have already denounced the changes as ambiguous, speculating that the new rules could be used as a tool to remove endorsements from channels that YouTube is not eager to associate with its brand, the outlet Game Rant points out.

Creators who had received a “black mark” and been stripped of the tick are joining those opposing the move and complaining about the new rules.

I’m willing to bet that ZERO creators and viewers ever complained about verification badges being “confusing”... Youtube has lost the fucking plot pic.twitter.com/hW2ikje9aS — Kavos (@KavosYT) September 19, 2019

"Dear [Creator]. We just realized you're not Jimmy Fallon. We took away your verification as a result of learning this. Please stop trying to succeed as a middle-income creator. Love, Youtube." pic.twitter.com/eIlYeEsnbM — Mikey Neumann (@mikeyface) September 19, 2019

Just lost my verification badge on YouTube because I don’t meet criteria... I have over a million subscribers and have been creating content for 11 years mate.



You’re well weird @YouTube pic.twitter.com/fLJs5vpwJW — JaackMaate (@Jaack) September 19, 2019

None of my channels will be verified starting Oct 1 cuz they haven’t built a strong enough audience.

Quite a blow after the already powerful, ‘ur videos will not be sent out to your 7 million subscribers, because they haven’t clicked the bell that hadn’t existed before’ #ageism pic.twitter.com/OXIU2h6nJ6 — Toby Turner (@TobyTurner) September 19, 2019

​According to YouTube, the changes are necessary due to its growing audience.

“As YouTube has grown and become more complex, we need a new way to verify the identity of channels and help you find the official channel you’re looking for”, the company stated.