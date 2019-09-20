Register
14:45 GMT +320 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In a video posted on 12 September titled “My 100 Mil Award Broke”, PewDiePie gave reasons for his change of heart over the previously-made decision to donate money to the US Anti-Defamation League

    PewDiePie Left Without Verification Mark After YouTube Changes Eligibility Rules

    © Blogger photo. YouTube/Pewdiepie
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    The video platform is reforming its verification system, stripping some creators of their authentication marks, which is said to be impacting search results and bloggers’ streams. While YouTube insists that the move is intended to indicate authenticity for big names, critics have already branded the changes ambiguous and unnecessary.

    Swedish top vlogger Felix Kjellberg, better known as “King of YouTube” PewDiePie, has been affected by the changes to the verification system that the social media giant recently rolled out.

    Pewds, who recently made history as the first individual YouTube channel to hit 100 million subscribers, has been stripped of the grey authenticity mark on the video platform’s mobile application. Although PewDiePie still has the verification badge on the desktop version of YouTube, many fans have rushed to Twitter to share their surprise at the change, which can be seen if one accesses the platform on a phone.

    ​Many lambasted YouTube, pointing out that Pewds was not the only creator to lose the mark.

    ​However, the YouTube Creators team tried to calm the uproar by explaining that “the checkmark has never appeared on YouTube mobile channel pages” and promised that this would be added soon. They also insisted that no verification badges had been lost.

    ​The video platform is now facing massive backlash over the changes against its verification system, as it is updating the eligibility criteria for bloggers. It’s also changing the mechanism by which a channel is verified.

    “Channels that meet the new requirements no longer need to apply, we will automatically apply the new verified treatment. There is no process to request channel verification. If your channel is no longer verified, you can appeal”, the introduction of the rules says.

    The existing grey mark will disappear in late October: verified channels will have a grey background behind the name instead.

    Some have already denounced the changes as ambiguous, speculating that the new rules could be used as a tool to remove endorsements from channels that YouTube is not eager to associate with its brand, the outlet Game Rant points out.

    Creators who had received a “black mark” and been stripped of the tick are joining those opposing the move and complaining about the new rules.

    ​According to YouTube, the changes are necessary due to its growing audience.

    “As YouTube has grown and become more complex, we need a new way to verify the identity of channels and help you find the official channel you’re looking for”, the company stated.

    Related:

    PewDiePie Branded 'Nazi' for Pulling Donation to Jewish Anti-Hate ADL That Tried De-Platform Him
    'Just Tell Me Why You Are Really Here!’: PewDiePie Goes Off Hinges in Bout of Minecraft Paranoia
    PewDiePie Video Splits Twitterverse as Users Mistake Georgian Bolnisi Cross for 'Nazi Symbol'
    Tags:
    YouTube, PewDiePie, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    Soviet Classics: The Russian Circus as Art
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse