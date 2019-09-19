Searches for Borderlands-Related Porn Spike by 13K% After Game Released

A report by gaming outlet PCGamesN says that the boost of interest in adult films linked to the shooter hit Borderlands 3 has made the series the biggest gaming-related porn search, leaving other popular games, including Fortnite and Overwatch, behind.

Porn searches mentioning the Borderlands series, with missions spanning across five planets, have skyrocketed by 12,905% over the past few days, PCGamesN reports, citing data from Pornhub Insights. The spike in popularity came after the new chapter of the hit by Gearbox, Borderlands 3, was released on 13 September. According to the website, more than one million individual searches have been registered.

"That's nearly five times the popularity of Fortnite and three times that of Overwatch, making Borderlands the most searched for game and a top trending term on Pornhub", journalist Dustin Bailey notes.

The name of the fresh release has turned out to be the most popular search term, while the list of other favourites includes “borderlands moxxi”,”borderlands hentai”, as well as variations including “futa”, “cosplay”, “sfm”. Some also searched for names of in-game characters, including 13-year-old Tiny Tina.

As for the demography, 84% of those searching for Borderlands-related porn are men, with people aged between 18 and 24 being 119% more likely to seek out naughty content about the game.