Massive Backlash as N Carolina School Cheerleaders Put on Probation After Posing With Trump Banner

The picture, which was circulated online, was not considered a patriotic demonstration, but rather a political pro-MAGA endorsement, prohibited by North Stanly High School rules.

Cheerleaders have been put on probation after posing with a Trump 2020 banner during a football game last month. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) made the decision after the photo of the cheerleaders at North Stanly High School in New London, North Carolina, started making rounds on social media, with the NCHSAA stating that the probation is more likely a warning than a punishment, as it “highlights the NCHSAA’s philosophy of cheerleading as well as Stanly County Schools' local district policy on political endorsements by individuals representing the school”.

The demonstration was viewed as a political endorsement, which is not allowed under the regulations of the Stanly County Board of Education, both on campus and at school, with the policy, as it said on Monday, not ruling out speaking your mind freely.

Despite the political advertisement, the school district and the high school have confirmed that they see nothing wrong in allowing the squad to continue with their cheerleading activities. However, many weighed in on the debate, arguing that the probation itself is a violation of freedom of speech.

In support of the cheerleaders, an event has been scheduled for Friday, according to a Facebook page, asking members of the community to take to the streets and back the students, whom it says have been “wrongly put on probation”.

“Please bring all your Trump and MAGA gear and let’s throw our support behind the North Stanly High School cheerleaders”, the event description has it.

The school issued a statement arguing that the squad hadn’t been disciplined over the case, although it was formally a violation of school policies, as the focus was placed not on the students themselves, but politics.