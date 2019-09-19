Midget Porn Star Under Arrest for Allegedly Stabbing Boyfriend - Report

Bridget Powers, also known to fans of hard-core porn as "Bridget the Midget", shot to fame in 1999 but reportedly switched to stripping and working at a video-on-demand site. However, a recent report suggests that her life is far from the concept of a peaceful retirement.

A quarrel with her boyfriend ended with an arrest for porn actress with dwarfism Bridget Powers, or "Bridget the Midget," TMZ reports. According to the gossip outlet, police, alerted by a neighbour, who heard a loud argument and breaking glass, arrived at a Las Vegas home to find the 38-year-old woman, whose real name is Cheryl Murphy and a man after they had just had a vicious spat.

The man had a leg injury, and Powers had reportedly stabbed him. He was taken to a local hospital; however, as the outlet points out, the wound was not life-threatening. Meanwhile, "Bridget the Midget" reportedly faces charges on several felonies, namely domestic violence as well as assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held at the Clark County Jail on $35,000 bond, The Mirror reports, citing online records.

According to TMZ, Powers, who starred in her first porn in 1999, appeared in more than 50 adult films and even featured in several mainstream movies and shows including "S.W.A.T." and "The Surreal Life". As some reports suggest, she went from porn to stripping and later launching her own video-on-demand platform.