Reddit Users Report Website Is Down in US, Europe

An unknown issue has struck Reddit, a social news and entertainment platform where users submit content in the form of either a link or post with text, causing the website to become inaccessible as users reported half-loaded pages as well as error messages popping up when trying to visit the website.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector reported that the issues with Reddit, the popular platform that houses a wealth of vocational and hobby communities, began at around 12:53 PM PT / 3:53 PM ET, with 70% of the issues being reported for the actual website and 26% for the app.

The map on the website shows that these issues are mostly concentrated in the United States and partly in Europe.

This is not the first time that the platform has experienced certain disruptions. In July, netizens began to report outages on Reddit, with many facing a 503 error while navigating the social news aggregating website.