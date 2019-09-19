Reddit Users Report Website Is Down in US, Europe

Independent outage monitor Down Detector reported that the issues with Reddit, the popular platform that houses a wealth of vocational and hobby communities, began at around 12:53 PM PT / 3:53 PM ET, with 70% of the issues being reported for the actual website and 26% for the app.
The map on the website shows that these issues are mostly concentrated in the United States and partly in Europe.
This is not the first time that the platform has experienced certain disruptions. In July, netizens began to report outages on Reddit, with many facing a 503 error while navigating the social news aggregating website.
All comments
Show new comments (0)