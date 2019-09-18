Model Found Dead in Lobby of Apartment Building in Bangkok

The mysterious death of Instagram model Thitim “Bell” Noraphanpiphat has made headlines in her home country of Thailand and abroad. The Daily Mail reports that the 25-year-old was found dead in the lobby of an apartment block in Bangkok after her limp body was dragged into an elevator by a man, as CCTV footage from the building suggests.
The cause of her death has not been revealed yet: police are waiting for autopsy results, law enforcement representatives have informed Thai media. However, it has been reported that her body has no visible injuries.
Police have not named any suspects who could be linked to her suspicious death, but they reportedly questioned and eventually released the man caught dragging her seemingly limp body on video. He admitted that he pulled the unconscious woman into the lobby, but denied that he had done anything wrong.
The man, who spoke to the police, insisted that he had taken the young woman to his home from an event, saying she was too drunk to tell him where she lived. According to him, she passed out while he asked one of her friends to pick her up.
