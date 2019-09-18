New Delhi (Sputnik): Twitterati in splits after panellist on live Pakistani television falls off his seat while discussing the Kashmir issue.

The video shared by a Pakistani freelance journalist, showed the panellist tumbling off his chair during a debate, which was telecast live, taking the anchor by surprise.

During a live discussion on Kashmir an analyst falls off his chair. This happened on Pakistan's GTV. pic.twitter.com/gWGcBoboVi — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) September 17, 2019

The clip took no time to go viral on social media and evoked hilarious reactions from the Twitterati. A section of netizens compared the incident to one in which Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed got an electric shock during his speech criticizing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue.

Indian and Pakistani netizens took no time to take jabs at the political leaders and celebrities on opposite sides, especially considering the current atmosphere of conflict between the two nations.

Both New Delhi and Islamabad are at each others’ throat since India revoked the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir state on 5 August.

Pakistan, which also claims Kashmir, came out strongly against the Indian decision and in protest expelled its envoy to Islamabad, downsized its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, suspended trade and snapped communication links.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention since the two countries gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both control part of Kashmir but claim in full. The rivals fought three wars since then, two over Kashmir.