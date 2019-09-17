Videos: US Navy Confirms UFO Videos Previously Released Contain ‘‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’

In a statement last week, the US Navy revealed for the first time that three videos made public 2017 and 2018 are in fact footage of “unidentified” objects in American airspace.

“The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those three videos as unidentified," Navy spokesperson Joseph Gradisher told The Black Vault on September 11, also noting that the “‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ terminology is used [by the Navy] because it provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges.”

In a statement obtained by Vice, John Greenwald, curator of The Black Vault, which publishes a comprehensive archive of declassified government documents, expressed surprise that Gradisher did not refer to the objects as “drones” or “balloons,” like the US military typically does in official statements.

“I very much expected that when the US military addressed the videos, they would coincide with language we see on official documents that have now been released, and they would label them as ‘drones’ or ‘balloons,’” Greenwald said in a statement obtained by Vice. “However, they did not. They went on the record stating the ‘phenomena’ depicted in those videos is ‘unidentified.’ That really made me surprised, intrigued, excited and motivated to push harder for the truth.”

The three videos being referenced are titled “FLIR1," "Gimbal" and "GoFast," and were taken by Navy pilots. The first two videos were released by the New York Times in 2017 and the last by the Stars Academy of Arts & Science in 2018.

The “FLIR1” video was taken on November 14, 2004, and shows Navy pilots attempting to intercept the unidentified object. “Gimbal” and “GoFast” were taken on January 21, 2015, and show an object rotating and another one flying over water, respectively. On all three occasions, the objects appeared to make maneuvers that cannot be performed using current aviation technology, Popular Mechanics noted.

In April, the US Navy drafted guidelines for pilots to officially report “unidentified aircraft” or “unidentified flying objects” (UFOs), most likely in an effort to destigmatize the process of informing the service about such encounters. According to the Navy, highly trained military personnel and pilots have had enough encounters with UFOs to warrant officially reporting them in a systematic and formal way, Sputnik reported.

The US Defense Intelligence Agency was also investigating UFOs between 2007 and 2012, unbeknownst to the public. The research, which cost around $25 million, was funded by the Department of Defense under its Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and was made public in 2017 after a Freedom of Information Act request by Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy.