Register
22:10 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    Videos: US Navy Confirms UFO Videos Previously Released Contain ‘‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    In a statement last week, the US Navy revealed for the first time that three videos made public 2017 and 2018 are in fact footage of “unidentified” objects in American airspace.

    “The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those three videos as unidentified," Navy spokesperson Joseph Gradisher told The Black Vault on September 11, also noting that the “‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ terminology is used [by the Navy] because it provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges.”

    In a statement obtained by Vice, John Greenwald, curator of The Black Vault, which publishes a comprehensive archive of declassified government documents, expressed surprise that Gradisher did not refer to the objects as “drones” or “balloons,” like the US military typically does in official statements.

    “I very much expected that when the US military addressed the videos, they would coincide with language we see on official documents that have now been released, and they would label them as ‘drones’ or ‘balloons,’” Greenwald said in a statement obtained by Vice. “However, they did not. They went on the record stating the ‘phenomena’ depicted in those videos is ‘unidentified.’ That really made me surprised, intrigued, excited and motivated to push harder for the truth.”

    The three videos being referenced are titled “FLIR1," "Gimbal" and "GoFast," and were taken by Navy pilots. The first two videos were released by the New York Times in 2017 and the last by the Stars Academy of Arts & Science in 2018. 

    The “FLIR1” video was taken on November 14, 2004, and shows Navy pilots attempting to intercept the unidentified object. “Gimbal” and “GoFast” were taken on January 21, 2015, and show an object rotating and another one flying over water, respectively. On all three occasions, the objects appeared to make maneuvers that cannot be performed using current aviation technology, Popular Mechanics noted.

    In April, the US Navy drafted guidelines for pilots to officially report “unidentified aircraft” or “unidentified flying objects” (UFOs), most likely in an effort to destigmatize the process of informing the service about such encounters. According to the Navy, highly trained military personnel and pilots have had enough encounters with UFOs to warrant officially reporting them in a systematic and formal way, Sputnik reported.

    The US Defense Intelligence Agency was also investigating UFOs between 2007 and 2012, unbeknownst to the public. The research, which cost around $25 million, was funded by the Department of Defense under its Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) and was made public in 2017 after a Freedom of Information Act request by Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy. 

    Related:

    UFO Caught on Video Cruising Over New York, Conspiracy Theorist Claims
    NASA Probes Purported UFO Flyover in Spain's Alicante - Report
    Ex-US Marine on Quest to Find Proof of Aliens Claims Saw UFO 'Light Up Sky'
    From UFO to Bondage Rooms: Dutch Blogger Reveals Japan’s ‘Biggest’ Sex Motel, Hidden for Decades
    UFO Spotted in a Video Filmed Near WTC Tribute on 9/11 Anniversary, Conspiracy Theorist Claims
    Tags:
    Navy, US, airspace, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse