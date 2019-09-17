Video: Illinois Lawmaker Gets Pooed On By Pigeon During Interview About Pigeon Poo Problem

A state lawmaker in Illinois was pooped on by a pigeon while he was giving an interview at a train station in Chicago.
State Rep. Jaime Andrade was speaking to CBS Chicago when he suddenly felt a bird dropping on his head. The irony of the situation was that he was talking exactly about the problem of pigeon poo at the station, something that locals had long been complaining about.
"Did I just get - I did, didn't I? That's what happens to my constituents. They get s*** on all time," Andrade said.
OH CRAP!— LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 16, 2019
Not to be crass but #IL lawmaker talking to me about feces, feathers & filth fell victim to culprit during our #MorningInsiders interview. Ew! @cbschicago caught it all on camera. At 6AM, hear more about Rep's years-long quest to fix bird issue at @cta #irvingpark stop pic.twitter.com/CntCAEGH19
All comments
Show new comments (0)