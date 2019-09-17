Video: Illinois Lawmaker Gets Pooed On By Pigeon During Interview About Pigeon Poo Problem

Pigeons' poo has long been an issue for people using the Irving Park Blue Line station in Chicago. The place was even dubbed as the "pigeon poop station", local media reports say.

A state lawmaker in Illinois was pooped on by a pigeon while he was giving an interview at a train station in Chicago.

State Rep. Jaime Andrade was speaking to CBS Chicago when he suddenly felt a bird dropping on his head. The irony of the situation was that he was talking exactly about the problem of pigeon poo at the station, something that locals had long been complaining about.

"Did I just get - I did, didn't I? That's what happens to my constituents. They get s*** on all time," Andrade said.