Bugged Out: Donald Trump’s Reaction to Fly at Rally Sparks Twitter Meme Fest

US President Donald Trump recently displayed a bizarre reaction to a pesky fly during a rally speech.
Donald Trump was in New Mexico on Monday evening, giving a speech at a campaign rally, when towards the end a fly circling around him caught his attention.
After ineffectually swatting at the persistent insect a few times, Trump’s words suddenly turned robot-like, as the president segued into a bizarre, disjointed sequence that left many scratching their heads to decipher:
“That's a nasty fly. I don't like those suckers. I don't know about you New Mexico but I don't like flies or mosquitos. I don't like snakes too much either and we have plenty of those in New York and Washington, a different variety. I don't like any kind of snake. I think I like the kind of ground better than the ones we have in Washington.”
Trump's speech is derailed after he gets distracted by a fly. He sounds like a robot shutting down as he swats at it. pic.twitter.com/Gjp8nbmFSs— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2019
While the scene inspired some to tweet their resentment at Trump or t turnedhe incident around to criticise his opponents, others just found the whole thing hilarious.
As a New Mexican I can confirm we are VERY into mosquitos. We smother them in green chile. He just lost the state with that line.— Andrew Satter (@asatter) September 17, 2019
He's lost votes of entomologists and herpetologists, then.— Isabel Poppit (@IPoppit) September 17, 2019
Every single NY snake that he’s referring to would be happy to have @realDonaldTrump never cross our border again— Barbe Levitan (@bjatmcw) September 17, 2019
How about Doral bed bugs sir?— mamaEd (@colled) September 17, 2019
Flies usually swarm around 💩— Karen J (@KaJo503) September 17, 2019
The Twitter audience were true to themselves, dishing up a meme fest inspired by the incident:
Trump is easily distracted. If someone waved a shiny object in front of him they could probably derail his speech for an hour.— Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) September 17, 2019
Wow. My IQ just dropped a few points listening to that.— Al (@ottoKorekt) September 17, 2019
The fly was naturally attracted to Trump's tanning spray— Cheryl Gage (@dancer39532) September 17, 2019
They don't have flies in rich people land...but bed bugs!🤨— Yearning to breathe free...🗽 (@yovimpamaggie) September 17, 2019
Homing in on the rot pic.twitter.com/op5my86X2z— purplefrappe (@purplefrappe) September 17, 2019
Queen of the flies pic.twitter.com/ThMbu9Jpwt— Ⓜ️URF (@JMURF07) September 17, 2019
