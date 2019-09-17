Bugged Out: Donald Trump’s Reaction to Fly at Rally Sparks Twitter Meme Fest

US President Donald Trump was on the campaign trail in New Mexico on 16 September, speaking to his supporters when towards the end of his speech he seemed to get very distracted by what appeared to be a fly hovering around him.

After ineffectually swatting at the persistent insect a few times, Trump’s words suddenly turned robot-like, as the president segued into a bizarre, disjointed sequence that left many scratching their heads to decipher:

“That's a nasty fly. I don't like those suckers. I don't know about you New Mexico but I don't like flies or mosquitos. I don't like snakes too much either and we have plenty of those in New York and Washington, a different variety. I don't like any kind of snake. I think I like the kind of ground better than the ones we have in Washington.”

Trump's speech is derailed after he gets distracted by a fly. He sounds like a robot shutting down as he swats at it. pic.twitter.com/Gjp8nbmFSs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2019

​While the scene inspired some to tweet their resentment at Trump or t turnedhe incident around to criticise his opponents, others just found the whole thing hilarious.

As a New Mexican I can confirm we are VERY into mosquitos. We smother them in green chile. He just lost the state with that line. — Andrew Satter (@asatter) September 17, 2019

He's lost votes of entomologists and herpetologists, then. — Isabel Poppit (@IPoppit) September 17, 2019

Every single NY snake that he’s referring to would be happy to have @realDonaldTrump never cross our border again — Barbe Levitan (@bjatmcw) September 17, 2019

How about Doral bed bugs sir? — mamaEd (@colled) September 17, 2019

Flies usually swarm around 💩 — Karen J (@KaJo503) September 17, 2019

​The Twitter audience were true to themselves, dishing up a meme fest inspired by the incident:

Trump is easily distracted. If someone waved a shiny object in front of him they could probably derail his speech for an hour. — Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) September 17, 2019

Wow. My IQ just dropped a few points listening to that. — Al (@ottoKorekt) September 17, 2019

The fly was naturally attracted to Trump's tanning spray — Cheryl Gage (@dancer39532) September 17, 2019

They don't have flies in rich people land...but bed bugs!🤨 — Yearning to breathe free...🗽 (@yovimpamaggie) September 17, 2019

Homing in on the rot pic.twitter.com/op5my86X2z — purplefrappe (@purplefrappe) September 17, 2019

