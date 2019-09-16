UFO Caught on Video Cruising Over New York, Conspiracy Theorist Claims

The UFO hunter also speculated that the flying object featured in the video might be some kind of secret military craft, but then seemed to discard this theory as "there is no military base nearby".

Prolific hunter of all things UFO-related Scott C. Waring has once again brought forth a shocking claim, pointing to a video which, according to him, shows an extraterrestrial craft flying in the sky in the vicinity of The Hamptons, Long Island.

Noting that the footage, the veracity of which couldn't be immediately confirmed, was apparently recorded on 12 August, Waring draws the viewers’ attention to what looks like "a white disk" that had no wings or tail, and which apparently didn’t emit any sound or leave a trail as it glided across the sky.

"It could be a secret military craft, but there is no military base nearby. It probably came from the ocean area from an underground alien base off the coast of New York. This footage is undeniable proof that aliens are visiting New York", the UFO hunter declared.

Earlier, Waring also claimed that he spotted a UFO flying right through a plume of smoke over the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico.