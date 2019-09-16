Tomi Lahren Backs Trump in Twitter Row With Chrissy Teigen: 'She's Always Been Filthy-Mouthed'

Earlier, TV personality Chrissy Teigen ignited Twitter as she sarcastically hit back at US President Donald Trump, after he called her John Legend's "filthy-mouthed" wife in the wake of a show about criminal justice that featured her husband.

US President Donald Trump’s Twitter row with John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen has reached Fox News, with political commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren joining Watters’ World host Jesse Watters in entering the fray over the weekend.

Last week, Trump blasted Grammy-winning singer John Legend as “boring” and his wife Chrissy Teigen as “filthy-mouthed” in a tweet reacting to the singer’s participation in an MSNBC special that dealt with issues pertaining to the US criminal justice system.

The president had seemingly been vexed at not getting due credit for the passage of criminal justice reform legislation.

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

​The singer’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, a television personality and author who wasn’t involved in the show, while surprised to get a presidential shout-out, responded swiftly, firing back that he was a “p***y a** b****.”

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

​Appearing on Fox News,Tomi Lahren, whose fiancé, Brandon Fricke, just announced that he’s running for Congress, told Watters:

“Well she’s always been filthy-mouthed,” adding that Teigen’s profanity targeting the president “confirmed” as much.

“She’s done this numerous times,” she added.

She added that Teigen had blocked her on Twitter because “clearly she’s got a little ego bruising from several conservatives.”

Teigen’s use of the word “p***y” represented a “double standard”, Lahren insisted, when compared to outrage over Trump’s own “grab her by the p***y” comments, she insisted.

“All the liberals are so excited,” Lahren said. “They think that she’s so bold, she’s so valiant, she’s such a warrior for their cause. But just a couple of years ago everyone was going into hysterics over that word, so it’s funny the double standard there.”

Filthy-mouthed @chrissyteigen calls our president the p-word and is celebrated. Typical double standard.



Wasn’t the Left crying and hysterical about the p-word a few years ago? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 10, 2019

​Taking their cue from the show’s statements, some fans went on Twitter to side with Tomi Lahren.

Seriously would people even know who she was if she wasnt married to John Legend — Is this thing on? (@THaley39) September 10, 2019

Yeah, but then they started wearing p-word hats, so it's ok now. Everything's ok if the left says or does it. Nothing is ok if anybody else says or does it. — Gregg von Fossen (@g_tec) September 10, 2019

​However, the broadside aimed at the model and cookbook author spurred her fans to spring to her defence:

Tammy doesn’t understand that Chrissy has millions of fans with whom she loves to interact. She doesn’t have time or interest in engaging with a no-name blond with anger issues. — Donna Howard (@Donnachka206) September 15, 2019

Ummm..I think Chrissy T would wipe the floor with all 3 of y'all!! — Steve Rempert (@15mo0904) September 15, 2019

I suspect Chrissy Teigen blocks Tori/Tomi/whatever because she doesn’t see the need to respond to people seeking attention by trolling upward. — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) September 15, 2019

Could we please stop paying attention to this vacuous but mouthy girl. We are doing exactly what she wants. Keeping her name in the cycle. Ignore her please. — momo (@momosscoc) September 15, 2019

Ego bruising? @chrissyteigen eats you for lunch rolled like sushi... pic.twitter.com/OlUKXWvZL4 — damnyankee56 (@damnyankee56) September 15, 2019

