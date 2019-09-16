NASA Probes Purported UFO Flyover in Spain's Alicante - Report

The intriguing video, which shows a fast-moving unidentified flying object in the skies over the Spanish city of Alicant, has reportedly attracted the serious attention of the primary state-run American space agency.

The footage was made during an electrical storm which engulfed Alicante over this weekend by local computer scientist Alejandro Molla, The Daily Star said.

Molla reportedly had a sleepless night on Saturday caused by the foul weather and recorded the spectacular lightning show in the night sky. After making some video files he realized that he had captured something really spectacular and weird rapidly moving behind the clouds.

The video shows a real silver disc looping through the clouds.

The controversial clip was broadcast by the Spanish news outlet Agencia 6 and, according to Molla, NASA filed an official request for the original copies of the footage to the Spanish news outlet.

"It is an honor to be able to collaborate with some images that could be the appearance of the first UFO in Alicante”, Molla said, cited by The Daily Star.

NASA is now reportedly investigating the video, the UK-based media said.

Meanwhile, UFO pundits have opined that this particular sighting is evidence of an alien spacecraft approaching the Earth for routine recharging, using the electric energy of the storm, according to The Daily Star.