Pompeo Triggers Wave of Memes as He Congratulates Twitter With ‘Democracy Day’

Marked on 15 September of each year for over a decade now, the International Day of Democracy is based on a United Nations resolution drafted by Qatar in 2007 aiming to celebrate, promote and uphold the principles of democracy.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become the butt of online trolls’ jokes after congratulating his followers with the International Day of Democracy.

“We stand beside all people fighting for Democracy and their unalienable Human Rights. Today, and every day,” Pompeo wrote on Sunday, accompanying his post with a link to his official press statement, in which he promised that the United States would “continue to be a leader in protecting civic space to bolster the foundations of democracy.”

We stand beside all people fighting for Democracy and their unalienable Human Rights. Today, and every day. #InternationalDayofDemocracy https://t.co/kQCP7Av2b4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 15, 2019

The tweet was immediately picked up by critics of Washington’s decades-long interventionist foreign policy, who attempted to give the secretary of state a brief lesson on how Washington has ‘exported democracy’ by force in recent years.

Historically it's not been so. From Wounded Knee to Yemen. So excuse me for being slightly doubtful: https://t.co/bzSb6eoykI pic.twitter.com/lV6iTCWafV — Mats ☮ Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) September 15, 2019

I hope the United States would invade iran in the same manner they invaded Iraq ,Syria ,Libya and install the Great American Democracy. But please after you finish with Iran Please invade Pakistan and show them your Roman legions might.......... — Allan Mascarenhas (@AllanNikson) September 15, 2019

Except of course when we didn’t.

‘How The CIA Overthrew Iran's Democracy In 4 Days : NPR’https://t.co/ZaQiZm9XAz — salty seadude (@10FathomLine) September 15, 2019

Others accused Pompeo of being a “hypocrite” amid the US policy of turning a blind eye to alleged anti-democratic practices among some of its close allies.

You are really a hypocrite & a disgrace to USA

Is Saudi Arabia a democratic country 4 the USA to stand beside against the democratic Yemen

Saudis don't have anything related to democracy

Saudis don't have any parliament, elections, rights, freedom or laws.

The king is the law — Ismail Mutaher (@ismailmuta) September 15, 2019

Some users criticised the Trump administration’s policy at home, hinting that the United States needs to take care of its domestic problems before lecturing other countries.

America needs to return to being a Democracy before it can export Democracy. It is currently a military dictatorship according to current American law:https://t.co/clBHRdnwPq — Jim Meeks (@JimMeeks13) September 15, 2019

Majority of Americans wants Trump & his administration GONE by being IMPEACHED ASAP. 🌈🙏❤️How about POMPEO BACKING American democracy?🤔 Instead of FIGHTING 4 Israel & backing Saudis & Israeli ( UR favorites) DEMOCRACY)🙄🤔 — Ashraf (@AshrafGirgis4) September 15, 2019

Others supported Pompeo’s sentiment, although some suggested that his words would remain “all rhetoric” until countries with systems the US doesn’t consider democratic became “free!”

Sir, thank you for supporting people standing up to any tyranny. Please #StandWithHongKong and support the democratic movement in Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/AsTl1i0egM — wlyip2810 (@tenkinoko1996) September 15, 2019

IT'S ALL RHETORIC UNTIL :

COMMUNIST CUBA, VENEZUELA, NICARAGUA, BOLIVIA, IRAN, AND NORTH KOREA ARE FREE !!!!!!

AND DON'T FORGET HONG KONG !!!!!!!! — JESUS F ALFONSO (@JESUSFALFONSO1) September 15, 2019

Finally, a few users addressed their comments to President Trump, urging him to get rid of Pompeo, just like he got rid of hawkish Secretary of State John Bolton last week, and suggesting that his administration needs to “drain the swamp of war mongers.”