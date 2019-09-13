Mumbai Dance Group Makes It to ‘America's Got Talent’ Finale, Global Audience Cheers on Twitter

To qualify for the semi-finals, the group comprising around 29 members aged between 12 and 27 performed to Bollywood song Jashn-E-Ishqa from the Hindi movie Gunday, starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The dancers’ energetic performance earned the troupe a standing ovation and thunderous applause from the judges’ panel, as well as the audience.
The dance group shared the proud news on its official Instagram handle called ”v.unbeatable_official_india”, which has 136,000 followers and expressed gratitude to the people who have extended their support. The group also announced the news on its Twitter account.
🙂🙂Yes this is the biggest moment of our life,, and we qualify for finals,, we never imagine that we are gonna make it,, but yes we made it and yes its all because of your #people love❤and support and your valuable vote for us,, so guy's keep supporting us keep loving us,, and we need your support and love❤ in finals also,, thank you so much guys #AGT #agtauditions #love #audition #support #stage #vikas #vote #vunbeatable #vufamily #dreamcometrue @agt @agtauditions @nbc @nbcnews @simoncowell @juleshough @gabunion @howiemandel @terrycrews @remodsouza @dharmesh0011 @omchauhan7825 @rahuldid @rohitfictitious
Soon after the troupe’s electric performance in the semi-finals, reactions from all across the globe began surfacing on social networking platforms, especially on micro-blogging platform Twitter.
Omg I have been waiting for v unbeatable to perform... I can totally see a them as Vegas show!!! Tough act to follow— 🐝 Melissa 🐘 (@realsahmtalk) September 11, 2019
VUnbeatable is the most creative dance group I have seen on AGT! I absolutely love them. I have been rooting for them since day 1!— Jessica Breeding (@Jessibree99) September 11, 2019
Ummm @JLo have you see @V_UNBEATABLE_ on AGT?? They need to be on @NBCWorldofDance ‼️— Rachel Escamilla (@Rach_Escamilla) September 12, 2019
I VERY rarely vote for dance groups. But @v_unbeatable just killed it on @AGT #10Votes— Mark (@MarkNeedsToRant) September 11, 2019
All of the judges of America’s Got Talent – Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union and Howie Mandel showered the dance troupe with praise and best wishes for the finale that is slated for 16 September.
