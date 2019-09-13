Mumbai Dance Group Makes It to ‘America's Got Talent’ Finale, Global Audience Cheers on Twitter

New Delhi (Sputnik): Winning the hearts of international audiences with their bold stunts and complex choreography, Mumbai-based acrobatic dance group "V Unbeatable" has successfully made it to the finals of reality TV show "America's Got Talent Season 14”.

To qualify for the semi-finals, the group comprising around 29 members aged between 12 and 27 performed to Bollywood song Jashn-E-Ishqa from the Hindi movie Gunday, starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. The dancers’ energetic performance earned the troupe a standing ovation and thunderous applause from the judges’ panel, as well as the audience.

The dance group shared the proud news on its official Instagram handle called ”v.unbeatable_official_india”, which has 136,000 followers and expressed gratitude to the people who have extended their support. The group also announced the news on its Twitter account.