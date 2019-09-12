New Delhi (Sputnik): The Twitterati were outraged after Kashmiri activist Shehla Rashid slammed a troll for photoshopping her image onto a scene with popular American porn star Johnny Sins.

Shehla has been a vociferous critic of the Indian government, ever since New Delhi revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two federally administered territories. Her social media activism has irked many Indian netizens who have often trolled Shehla for her views on the Kashmir issue.

In a now-deleted post, a troll posted a morphed picture of Shehla with porn star Sins, where the latter is dressed up as a doctor performing a check-up. The post was mockingly captioned: Shehla gets examined by "renowned doctor". Outraged at the post, Shehla shared a screenshot of the Tweet and urged Delhi Police officials to take action against the troll for violating her modesty.

Dear @DelhiPolice will you take action against this guy for morphing my photo into an obscene image and harassing me? https://t.co/cQI3fpCfOT — Shehla Rashid شہلا رشید (@Shehla_Rashid) September 11, 2019

As Shehla’s Tweet spread like wildfire on social media, a large section of netizens sympathized with her and urged the police to book the troll for insulting the activist.

Shehla is one of the most abused persons on Indian Twitter. If she were a man, I don't think she would face this much abuse. But I commend her for her courage in standing up to these faceless weaklings, those traumatized by their own worthlessness. https://t.co/yBB5fk3HfN — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) September 11, 2019

Bloody hell Shehla, I am so so sorry you're dealing with this horrible, abusive behaviour. xxxx — Richa Kaul Padte (@hirishitalkies) September 11, 2019

If someone should get offended by this, that someone should be @DelhiPolice. Its them who are being mocked here for not being able to protect women against letches. Their credibility is taken for ride. If you think @Shehla_Rashid should cry over this,she's fighting bigger battles https://t.co/oAWZup1nce — Tanushree Pandey (@TanushreePande) September 11, 2019

Dissent by a woman in this society threatens men so much that all they can do is morph images and portray them so disgustingly! @Shehla_Rashid you're fearless! Much power to you! May you keep fighting and inspiring!

<3 https://t.co/wKx8jcjMS2 — Jhalak Jain (@JainJhalak3) September 11, 2019

that is DISGUSTING. I hope @DelhiPolice takes note of this asap. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) September 11, 2019

Earlier in September, a nasty online trolling brigade had targeted an ex-Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit who mistook Johnny Sins for a Kashmiri man who lost his vision to gunfire.

In August, Shehla had created nationwide outrage by posting a series of Tweets accusing the Indian armed forces of using muscle power in the Kashmir valley.

The Indian Army called Shehla’s allegations baseless, stating they were far from present reality in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi Police lodged a complaint against the activist under the sedition law, but a court in the national capital granted her interim protection from arrest.