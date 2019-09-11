Photo, Video: Half of Edinburgh Closed as Vin Diesel Continues Filming Fast and Furious 9

The Fast and Furious action movies, which are known to be Universal Studios’ biggest franchise, focus on illegal street racing, heists, and international espionage.

Dozens of streets in the Scottish capital were closed to traffic on 11 September for the filming of the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious action movie series in the Old Town, Edinburgh News reported.

Around half of the closures affected roads near the University of Edinburgh, according to reports.

Edinburgh News reported that East Preston Street, West Preston Street, Summerhall Place, Summerhall, Hope Park Crescent, Buccleuch Street, Chapel Street, Potterow, Teviot Place, Forrest Road, and Bristo Place were closed for traffic from 12 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) until 6 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT).

The official Twitter account of the movie has shared a video of Vin Diesel getting out of a car in the capital of Scotland.

​Edinburgh residents and tourists have taken to social media, sharing photos and videos of the filmmaking.

​The movie, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and John Cena, started filming in Edinburgh earlier in September.

​The first Fast and Furious film was released in 2001.

The movies currently rank as the ninth-highest-grossing film series of all time, with a combined gross of over $5 billion.

© Sputnik / Maud Start Drivers Cover the Fast and Furious Cars