Photo, Video: Half of Edinburgh Closed as Vin Diesel Continues Filming Fast and Furious 9

Dozens of streets in the Scottish capital were closed to traffic on 11 September for the filming of the latest chapter in the Fast and Furious action movie series in the Old Town, Edinburgh News reported.
Around half of the closures affected roads near the University of Edinburgh, according to reports.
Edinburgh News reported that East Preston Street, West Preston Street, Summerhall Place, Summerhall, Hope Park Crescent, Buccleuch Street, Chapel Street, Potterow, Teviot Place, Forrest Road, and Bristo Place were closed for traffic from 12 p.m. (11 a.m. GMT) until 6 p.m. (5 p.m. GMT).
The official Twitter account of the movie has shared a video of Vin Diesel getting out of a car in the capital of Scotland.
Watch this new set video from @VinDiesel on week 12 of filming @FastFurious 9 in Scotland. #F9 #FAST9 pic.twitter.com/Yf4OjmGUWT— #FastFamily (@TheFastSaga) September 10, 2019
Edinburgh residents and tourists have taken to social media, sharing photos and videos of the filmmaking.
Aquí tenéis un video! pic.twitter.com/D51AiF42UN— Manu (@Its_OnlyManu) September 11, 2019
@vindiesel Is this you or stunt double? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BM5bR2HW82— Adam Trotter (@GhostOfAdamsky) September 11, 2019
The movie, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and John Cena, started filming in Edinburgh earlier in September.
#FastAndFurious9 pic.twitter.com/Okss9CwvBJ— Manu (@Its_OnlyManu) September 11, 2019
The first Fast and Furious film was released in 2001.
Vin Diesel #FastAndFurious9 pic.twitter.com/zFkcbjwEve— Manu (@Its_OnlyManu) September 11, 2019
The movies currently rank as the ninth-highest-grossing film series of all time, with a combined gross of over $5 billion.
All comments
Show new comments (0)