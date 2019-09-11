Wild bursts of flame coming from one of the plane's engines frightened passengers on board a Canadian Swoop Airline Boeing 737 after an unfortunate incident with birds.

A plane en route from Abbotsford to Edmonton accidentally flew into a flock of geese after take-off, with several birds being sucked into the engine.

The pilots had to declare an emergency and immediately turned back, while terrified passengers saw flames bursting out near them and hoped that there would not be a catastrophe. One of those on board even managed to film the incident.

“I started seeing flames coming out of the right engine.” Passengers describe the terrifying moments before the plane they were on made an emergency landing in #Abbotsford. https://t.co/VCYOvhiuAh pic.twitter.com/hxto3cY2Rg — Allison Hurst (@AllisonM_Hurst) September 11, 2019

A spokesperson for Swoop said that the plane will return to service after repairs

"Safety is our number one priority and will always be at the forefront of our decision making. We apologise for the inconvenience to our impacted travellers", the low-cost airline said.