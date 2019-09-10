Photos: Trump-Branded Camo Gear Modeled by Don. Jr. Raises Eyebrows

The Trump Organization announced its new camouflage collection Monday, with US President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr. modeling the merchandise. And it unfolded on Twitter as one might expect, with more than a few jokes roasting the Trump family.

In one of the photos, Donald Jr. is shown wearing a $36 olive green T-shirt with “Trump” printed on it. Twitter users were quick to point out that there appeared to be drool - yes, you read that right - on Donald Jr.’s collar. Lovely.

​The collection also included tumblers, baseball caps, wallets and sweatpants. All the items featured a camouflage design, which was a poor choice, considering all the Twitter users pointing out that Trump is a draft dodger who avoided compulsory military service.

​In fact, Trump received five draft deferrals preventing him from fighting in the Vietnam War after claiming that he had bone spurs in his heels. However, Trump gave no evidence that the diagnosis was legitimate, according to his ex-attorney Michael Cohen.

​“You think I’m stupid? I wasn’t going to Vietnam,” Trump supposedly said, according to Cohen’s testimony before Congress in February.

​“Mr. Trump tasked me to handle the negative press surrounding his medical deferment from the Vietnam draft,” Cohen also said. “Mr. Trump claimed it was because of a bone spur, but when I asked for medical records, he gave me none and said there was no surgery.”

​And Twitter was quick to reference Cohen’s testimony.

“I get it. It’s camo because when it came time for Trump to serve, no one could find him,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Will these socks protect my husband's heels from bone spurs?” another added.