John Legend Mocks Trump in Viral Melania-Trudeau Gif After POTUS' Tirade at 'Filthy-Mouthed Wife' Chrissy Teigen

Earlier, TV personality Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to sarcastically hit back at US President Donald Trump who called her John Legend's "filthy-mouthed" wife in the wake of a Sunday night special about criminal justice that featured her husband.

In a steamy continuation of a twitter row that shows no sign of abating, Grammy-winning singer John Legend has jokingly suggested that Melania Trump is too "occupied" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pay any attention to her husband.

Legend retweeted a viral GIF of the First Lady and Trudeau intimately leaning in for a smoocher at the G7 summit in France in August.

​The singer was responding to Donald Trump's late night tirade against him and his wife Chrissy Teigen after Legend appeared on NBC Nightly News to discuss the US criminal justice reform.

The president seemed to get worked up about not getting due credit for passing the First Step Act into law in December 2018.

Responding to the criticism following his appearance on the show, Legend wrote on Twitter:

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

​Legend’s wife, model and actress Chrissy Teigen, had not minced words either in responding to a tweet broadside from Donald Trump, where he referred to her as Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife”, posting:

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

​The show had left the US President seething for failing to "bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans" when discussing the passing of the Criminal Justice Reform.

.....the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it...And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

​Previously, the image of Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 had fired the Twitterverse's collective imagination, going viral and spawning thousands of memes and jokes using the #MelaniaLovesTrudeau hashtag.

The retweeted Gif reignited these, as some memes contained juxtapositioned images of Trump and Trudeau, under the caption “Not even a competition!”

​Other users wrote:

Have you ever seen greater joy on Melania's face than looking away from Trump? pic.twitter.com/8ynNc9iNsG — Vincent Wright 🌊 (@VincentWright) September 9, 2019

Her mind was occupied for sure. pic.twitter.com/4l854RXB3f — Margie 🌊 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@Margie5647) September 9, 2019

She’s not the only one. pic.twitter.com/V58pv9bZ0U — Mark Ebbers (@fishindesert) September 9, 2019