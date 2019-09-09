John Legend Mocks Trump in Viral Melania-Trudeau Gif After POTUS' Tirade at 'Filthy-Mouthed Wife' Chrissy Teigen

In a steamy continuation of a twitter row that shows no sign of abating, Grammy-winning singer John Legend has jokingly suggested that Melania Trump is too "occupied" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to pay any attention to her husband.
Legend retweeted a viral GIF of the First Lady and Trudeau intimately leaning in for a smoocher at the G7 summit in France in August.
Ah yes, Melania is otherwise occupied. My apologies, @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/aNWgNsS34a— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019
The singer was responding to Donald Trump's late night tirade against him and his wife Chrissy Teigen after Legend appeared on NBC Nightly News to discuss the US criminal justice reform.
The president seemed to get worked up about not getting due credit for passing the First Step Act into law in December 2018.
Responding to the criticism following his appearance on the show, Legend wrote on Twitter:
Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you.— John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019
Legend’s wife, model and actress Chrissy Teigen, had not minced words either in responding to a tweet broadside from Donald Trump, where he referred to her as Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife”, posting:
the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019
The show had left the US President seething for failing to "bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans" when discussing the passing of the Criminal Justice Reform.
.....the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it...And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
Previously, the image of Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 had fired the Twitterverse's collective imagination, going viral and spawning thousands of memes and jokes using the #MelaniaLovesTrudeau hashtag.
The retweeted Gif reignited these, as some memes contained juxtapositioned images of Trump and Trudeau, under the caption “Not even a competition!”
Not even a competition! pic.twitter.com/rmi61cDQ2r— | KinTX 🇺🇸 | (@loudonkleer) September 9, 2019
Other users wrote:
Have you ever seen greater joy on Melania's face than looking away from Trump? pic.twitter.com/8ynNc9iNsG— Vincent Wright 🌊 (@VincentWright) September 9, 2019
Her mind was occupied for sure. pic.twitter.com/4l854RXB3f— Margie 🌊 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@Margie5647) September 9, 2019
She’s not the only one. pic.twitter.com/V58pv9bZ0U— Mark Ebbers (@fishindesert) September 9, 2019
September 9, 2019
OMG it's like watching an eagle tear apart a snake and eat it. pic.twitter.com/IV4RxGzpb1— Devin's Maternal Egg Donor (@ResistSays) September 9, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)