‘Leave Me the F**k Alone’, Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Tells 17 Million Fans in ‘Thank You’ Post

Khalifa, an adult film star-turned-internet personality, is generally kind to the millions of her fans - just don't try and catch her first thing in the morning.

Mia Khalifa took to Instagram on Sunday as she hit another remarkable milestone on social media – 17 million followers.

“17 Million of you crazies!” she addressed her fans alongside a holiday pic from Toledo, Spain.

“I love every single one of you, but please leave me the f**k alone if you see me at an airport before 9 AM. The encounter is guaranteed to be unpleasant.”

Born in Lebanon into a Christian family, Khalifa moved to the United States as a child and shot to fame after a three-month stint in pornography in late 2014-early 2015.

She shot just a dozen sex scenes but the most famous of them was the one where she was wearing a hijab - prompting a backlash in Muslim countries and even online threats, with some messages even threatening decapitation.

“The reason I thought it was okay for me to do porn was because I thought no one would ever find out about it,” she said of her short-lived career in adult films. “I wanted to do it as my dirty little secret, but it blew up in my face.”

Despite keeping her stage name and treating fans to racy photos every once in a while, Khalifa, 26, speaks out against overexposure to pornography and over-sexualisation of women by the media.

“The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality,” she said in a recent interview. “No one is going to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love.”