Model Chrissy Teigen Responds to Being Called ‘Filthy Mouthed' by Trump With Twitter Tirade

US President Donald Trump launched a twitter broadside at John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen on Monday for what he said was a failure to give him enough credit for supporting criminal justice reform.

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

​She followed up her post with another tweet, adding a snapshot of herself as she made a chalkboard sign celebrating the start of her daughter Luna's second year of preschool:

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

​Legend also took a shot at Trump, as he addressed a plea to the First Lady, Melania Trump:

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

....A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

​Both John Legend and his spouse Chrissy Teigen have been outspoken critics of the US President.

Twitter users joined in the heated exchange:

