eBay UK’s New Email Profile Pic Showing Topless Woman Whips up Britons

A promising marketing technique or a malicious hack? eBay did not explain the issue away but said they were investigating it with Microsoft, whose Outlook app was seemingly targeted.

Some British users of eBay perked up a little when a scantily-clad lady started sending them notifications on behalf of the company.

A number of people have alerted the online marketplace on Twitter to their email profile picture thumbnail, which appeared to show a brunette wearing nothing but a thong and thigh-highs.

Actress Holly Fry wrote: “Please explain why you're sending me email notifications with a bit of spice.”

@eBay_UK Hi eBay, someone is having fun with your profile pic on your email account!!! pic.twitter.com/g6poJAL3LO — Kilian Nulty (@nultyk) September 6, 2019

“Got an email from you with a hottie in the thumbnail. What’s going on?” one woman said.

So glad to finally see @eBay_UK in person in their email profile picture. May I suggest your clothing section for some bargains. pic.twitter.com/lWYVreUnUW — CIarkie (@CIarkie) September 5, 2019

Another light-hearted comment read: “Not the confirmation email I expected to see when buying items for my baby’s nursery.”

It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the prank, which appeared to target only the profile of eBay UK in the Microsoft Outlook app.

The company apologised for the mishap, hinting that Microsoft might be involved.

“We’re actively investigating this matter with Microsoft – one of our email service providers,” a company spokesman said.

“Microsoft have assured us that they’re taking all the necessary steps to address the issue.”