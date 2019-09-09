Social Media Warriors Clash Over Bollywood Singer Adnan Sami’s Teaser of Pak Space Capabilities

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indians and Pakistanis clashed at another arena – this time on social media over Indian Space Research Organisation’s failed attempt to soft-land on the lunar surface. As the barbs continued from both sides, Pak-born Indian singer mocked at the capabilities of his country of origin in space science, sparking a Twitter war.

Bollywood singer Adnan Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air Force vet and Naureen, originally from Jammu and Kashmir, has spent major periods of his singing career in India. He was granted Indian citizenship in 2015. Sami often faces flak from Pakistani netizens for his “disloyalty” to the country of his father.

The singer recently shared a video clip to mock Pakistan over its space mission capabilities.

Meanwhile, our so called competitors are hard at work!😂😂pic.twitter.com/rPuMp7EB80 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) 7 September 2019

​

“Meanwhile, our so called competitors are hard at work” Sami captioned the clip which shows a rocket-shaped hot air balloon being launched into the sky reportedly by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party workers.

The video amused a large section of Indian social media hawks, to hit back their Pakistani counterparts, who teased India’s Lunar Mission, which failed to land on the Moon’s surface.

I found this. I don't know why they don't accept the reality 🤦 pic.twitter.com/k9jG4B1tYt — Surabhi 🇮🇳 (@2902Surabhi) 7 September 2019

​

I think this rocket will 1000 years to reach the moon ! — Dr Prem.Veteran. (@premk56) 8 September 2019

​

It's gazani missile 🤣🤣 — Shubham 🇮🇳 (@ImShubhJ) 8 September 2019

​

This makes me believe that Pakistan is a technologically advanced modern country, which is solely focused on its own development and is not at all dependent on its neighbors for any kind of basic facilities (such as medicines). — Rishikesh kumar (@techieRishikesh) 7 September 2019

​

Only way Pakistan can reach Moon is to open IMF office on moon. They will find a way to it. #VikramLander — RAVIRATAN (@raviratan95) 8 September 2019

​

However, Pakistani netizens shot back, pointing that Indian spacecraft’s landing on moon was unsuccessful, in spite of the country spending hugely on the mission.

Some countries have moon on their flags

🇵🇰🇹🇷🇹🇳🇱🇾🇦🇿🇩🇿🇲🇾🇲🇻🇲🇷



While some countries having their flags on moon

🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🇨🇳



Some countries have none 🇮🇳 #Correction 😉#IndiaFailed — Badar Nawaz Khan (@BadarNawazKhan) 7 September 2019

​

Much better than wasting 900 crore. The result is the same for both😜😂😂😂 — ZeD. (@zohaibghani) 7 September 2019

​

It was successful unlike yours 😄 — Colonel KickAss 🎩 ™️ (@10ukey) 8 September 2019

​

Out on 99 runs ....😋😋😉😉 — sheena Ali (@sheenaAli4) 8 September 2019

​

On Saturday (7 September), hashtag “#IndiaFailed” was trending on twitter with a group of Pakistanis taking a dig at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) losing contact with its moon-lander “Vikram”.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry had mocked India, questioning the Indian government for spending Rs 900 crore ($125 Million) for the mission.

Ufff really I missed that great moment #IndiaFailed https://t.co/pxKQQABVuF — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) 6 September 2019

​

Surprised on Indian trolls reaction, they are abusing me as I was the one who failed their moon mission, bhai hum ne kaha tha 900 crore lagao in nalaiqoon per? Ab sabr kero aur sonah ki koshish kero #IndiaFailed — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) 6 September 2019

​

Earlier in July, Chaudhry had announced that Pakistan’s space research agency (SUPARCO) would send its "first person to space" in 2022.