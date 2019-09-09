Indo-Pak Twitterati Clash Over Priyanka after Pakistani Actress Posts Picture with Nick Jonas

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat triggered an avalanche of memes and jokes on social media soon after she took to Twitter to share her picture with American singer Nick Jonas as the two met unexpectedly at the US Open Men's Semi-Finals in New York.

Mehwish, an A-list actress in Pakistan, had been vocal in condemning Priyanka Chopra for her spat with a Pakistani girl at Beautycon Los Angeles and conveyed her disagreements in an op-ed for CNN, calling Priyanka as “jingoist”. Chopra, a Bollywood and Hollywood actress, is married to Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers fame.

The picture shared by Mehwish showed her posing with Priyanka’s spouse, amusing Indians and Pakistanis alike, given the fact that her take on Priyanka had garnered worldwide attention. A verbal scuffle ensued between Indian and Pakistani social media users, with Team Priyanka and Team Mehwish exchanging barbs.

Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !🎾✌🏻@nickjonas @usopen @emirates pic.twitter.com/9rmRb62K12 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) September 7, 2019

Several Pakistani twitterati trolled Priyanka Chopra while drawing comparisons between the two actresses.

You look way better compared to his 'embarrassing' wife. Food for thought for nick — Faisal Siddiqi (@mfs) September 7, 2019

Mehwish is beautiful and graceful more then Priyanka + she is more talented love you mehwish 🇵🇰♥️ and may Allah gave you more success — Beadi (@Beadi11) September 7, 2019

Others went a notch up and photoshopped Priyanka Chopra alongside Nick in place of Mehwish in a bid to troll Priyanka who earlier photoshopped herself in a picture of Nick Jonas at VMA awards.

Hey @priyankachopra I did it for you before you could embarrass yourself https://t.co/XAASlta6JC pic.twitter.com/okDAfYz7j9 — Saad (@OverLord_Xd) September 7, 2019

However, a section of both Indian and Pakistani twitterati called Mehwish “attention seeker” and slammed her for her post criticizing Priyanka.

Very nice picture ma’am 🤗But I don’t understand that at one side you want priyanka chopra to be taken down from the post of UNICEF goodwill ambassador and on the other side taking picture with her husband. I have no problem with this but i still have a problem. #PakistanZindabad — Madeeha Majeed (@MadeehaMajeed1) September 7, 2019

On one hand you slam bollywood and his wife for warmongering and hatred and on the other hand you are taking a picture with PC's husband oh so proudly ..... Please have some SHAME !! — Tahmeena (@Tehminaa_) September 7, 2019

Indian actress achievement: giving autographs/selfies to fans in America

Paki actress achievement: asking for selfie/autographs of indian actress husband in America

P.s. see the difference 😋 https://t.co/w8NkxQXhc2 — purva (@purvanayak77) September 7, 2019

Priyanka nor Nick give a damm about u but u still running behind them for attention sake and obsessing over them ... like seriously I'm amazed that u have gutts to ask him for a pic ..... this is just because he doesnt noe who u r orelse he wudnt even dare looking at u once even — अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) September 7, 2019

What a Fangirl moment aww💁 btw have u told nick all these nasty things that u had said about his wife on national TV? — Deepali❤ (@Thats_Dee_Cee) September 7, 2019

Earlier, Priyanka came under fire after various Pakistani leaders asked UNICEF to drop her as UN goodwill ambassador after she got involved in a verbal spat with a Pakistani woman at Beautycon Los Angeles for supporting the Indian Army. However, the UN snubbed Islamabad, saying Priyanka Chopra retains the right to express her personal views.