Tesla's CEO Elon Musk Discovers Chad and Romania Have Similar Flags, Sparking a Twitter Meme Fest

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk is known for his bizarre Twitter posts and memes; his blunt public statements often spark controversy.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s often-bizarre tweets never fail to elicit a social media reaction. Well, he’s done it again!

In a tweet on 9 September Musk features two flags – those of Chad and Romania, with a caption saying:

“Why aren’t more people talking about this!?”

Why aren’t more people talking about this!? pic.twitter.com/iUFIBcDQrp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2019

​Needless to say, social media pounced on the tweet with an avalanche of memes in response.

Why aren’t more people talking about this!? pic.twitter.com/6Sy6h7zOd4 — Sun (@0thFromOurStar) September 9, 2019

Because Americans don't think “Chad“ is a real country. Argument: “There's no country called Stacy, either, is there?“ — FHS Badger (@FHSBadger) September 9, 2019

Because Chad sounds like a white guy who likes Red Bull — Dustin Crop (@SaulRight2017) September 9, 2019

Why aren't more people talking about this? pic.twitter.com/2FwI7ESMB4 — Dinosaur Earth Society (@DinosaurEarth) September 9, 2019

​The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is never boring, that’s for sure.

Whether he’s mocking his critics or opening up about his personal life, his candour has endeared him to his fans.

Many find Musk more relateable than other famous executives, yet there are those who are frustrated by his bluntness, and argue he is temperamental and reckless.