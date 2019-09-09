Chester Bennington's Widow Talinda Gets Engaged Two Years after His Death

Talinda Bennington announced her engagement on social media, adding that she wanted “to tell you that you can find love after tragedy.”

The Linkin Park frontman and Talinda married in 2005. He took his own life in 2017, at 41 years old, after struggling with drug and alcohol addiction in the past. Bennington and Talinda shared three children together: son Tyler, 13, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila, 8. He also had three children from previous relationships: Jaime, 23, Isaiah, 21, and Draven, 17.

© REUTERS / Steve Marcus/File Photo Chester Bennington of the band Linkin Park performs during the second day of the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 22, 2012.

Now, just over two years later, Talinda, 42, has shared the happy news that she is set to marry again and that her Linkin Park “brothers” Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon have welcomed her fiance with “open arms.”

“I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth. Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you. My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honour Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein,” she wrote on Instagram.

Talida is the executive director and co-founder of 320 Changes Direction, an organisation specialising in mental health awareness, partnered with the World Health Organisation. She is also spending her time on a variety of projects ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September.

Talinda's fiance wasn't pictured in the post. According to TMZ, he's a firefighter in Los Angeles.

One of Bennington's bandmates, Mike Shinoda, congratulated Talinda on the good news. “I’ve already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!” he wrote in the comments section. Vicky Cornell – the widow of Chris Cornell, Chester’s close friend who also died by suicide a month before Linkin Park singer – also wrote: “Congratulations! Sending you all so much.”

Netizens also wrote their congratulations on Instagram and Twitter, expressing their support for Talinda. While some asked if it might be “too early” after her husband’s death, others noted that Chester wanted only happiness for his loved ones.

Before anyone hates her I think Chester wanted this for her when he pass — Pantheon_joestar🐝🏴‍☠️ (@TristinMalanado) September 7, 2019

Talinda congratulations.

My fiance passed away many years ago and 2 years later I met my soul mate. You will never forget Chester but deserve so much happiness. God bless — Donna (@Dons872) September 7, 2019

It's not "too early". :)

For some it might me but maybe for Talinda it's not, that's the beauty about being human, we're all individual so some need more time and others can already move on. T can't stay stuck in a dark hole forever. So we should accept that and support her😊💕 — Melanie (@EllixLife) September 7, 2019