Twitter Creates Storm of its Own as Trump Trolls CNN Over Hurricane 'Sharpie' Map

US President Donald Trump first sparked controversy on 4 September when he displayed a map in the Oval Office showing Hurricane Dorian making its way up the East Coast, with its path extended with a Sharpie to include Alabama, even though the National Hurricane Center's forecasts did not suggest the state would be hit.

US President Donald Trump has sent the internet into meltdown after tweeting a CNN-mocking meme in the wake of the Hurricane Dorian “Sharpie” scandal.

On Saturday night Trump posted an edited video of a cat, sitting on a CNN logo, chasing a laser pointer “held” by the president, with the now infamous Dorian map in the background.

​While a caption explaining why he posted the video was conspicuously absent, internet users deduced that the meme illustrates how media are swift to swoop in on everything the president says or does.

The cat is the media being distracted by all the nonsensical stories Trump throws out there. https://t.co/2d3yn5XlDf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 8, 2019

​The president's fresh tweet on saturday night sparked pandemonium on the internet, with some stunned the president would go so far as to post a meme on the internet.

Why is the president of the United States tweeting a video at midnight of him with that altered weather map and a cat chasing a laser pointer? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 8, 2019

Is this seriously a tweet from the president of the United States? — Elizabeth Vargas (@EVargasTV) September 8, 2019

Of course we’re dumbfounded by this...we’re sane! — Mindy Schwartz 🇺🇸 (@mindyanns) September 8, 2019

​Many on Twitter applauded Trump for his sense of humor, while sharing their Sharpiegate-inspired memes.

A President with a great sense of humor late on a Saturday night, how can you not love President Trump? 🤣 — Michael Samuels (@MSamuels_LINY) September 8, 2019

After all the sh*t Trump puts up with, he hasn't lost his sense of humor. Gotta love this man... pic.twitter.com/YrzjzmSy3Q — Deplorable Tim 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Timtravels007) September 7, 2019

Hahahaha !!! Trump is crushing the fake news media harder and faster than we could have ever imagined!!! #NormalsLoveTrump — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) September 7, 2019

​Earlier, media outlets had accused Trump of making erroneous changes to a map displaying the projected route of Hurricane Dorian.

Reports alleged that during a White House briefing, Trump incorrectly altered the map with a Sharpie felt pen to highlight areas of Alabama forecast to be battered by Dorian.

The hurricane, however, missed the state. In a spate of tweets Trump defended his statement, insisting initial forecasts had predicted Alabama lay in the path of the elements.