14:21 GMT +308 September 2019
    Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Bucks County Community College in Bristol, Pa., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016

    Twitter Explodes as Joe Biden Accidentally Calls Trump 'Donald Hump' in Freudian Slip at Dem Convention

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is famous for cringeworthy gaffes, and has been criticised in recent months for verbal blunders on the campaign trail.

    Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden accidentally referred to US President Donald Trump as “Donald Hump” while speaking at the New Hampshire Democratic Convention on Saturday.

    ​“I cannot and will not let this man be re-elected president of the United States of America. Limit it to four years. I believe history will look back on this presidency as an aberrant moment in time,” said Biden.

    “But if Donald Hump …If Donald Trump is re-elected… Freudian slip, … he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation,” Biden continued, to a murmur of laughter from the gathering.

     

    “Donald Trump poses an existential threat. To this, it’s not hypothetical hysterical, this nation,” claimed Biden.

    Twitter users picked up on the verbal slip-up, with some urging the blunder-prone candidate to call it a wrap and leave the playing field:

    ​ Other users seemed concerned for Biden:

    ​While others took the opportunity to have some fun with the gaffe:

    ​The Democratic frontrunner, 76, is famous for being prone to verbal gaffes, and has raised eyebrows many times on the campaign trail.

    Biden confused two US states while campaigning in Keene, New Hampshire. A video showed the former US Vice President extolling the “beauty” of Vermont after a journalist asked about his "impression" of the town, situated in southwestern New Hampshire, near the state's border with Vermont.

    Biden also told an audience of Asian and Hispanic voters that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids," and misstated the decade in which Martin Luther King and the Kennedy brothers were killed.

    Despite his virulent missteps leaving a steady trace of ripples on social media, Joe Biden holds a strong lead nationally over the rest of the Democratic primary field in most polls.

    US Presidential Campaign, US Democratic Party, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Votre message a été envoyé!
