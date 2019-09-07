Twitter Twirls as Trump Says Cruise Ships Can Provide Shelter to Dorian Victims

US President Donald Trump earlier sparked controversy by repeatedly claiming that Hurricane Dorian was set to smash into Alabama, despite this contradicting forecasts by government meteorologists.

US President Donald Trump has gone on Twitter to suggest that cruise ships could help Bahamians hit by Hurricane Dorian.

He also cited the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) who were asked “to move people in the badly hit sections of the Bahamas to other sections of the Bahamas that were not hit.”

....that were not hit – and that are in good condition. Any cruise ship companies willing to act as stationary housing, etc., I am sure would be appreciated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

Most netizens quipped at Trump’s remarks, recalling that cruise ship companies including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Ltd. have already been involved in relief efforts in the Bahamas where the death toll climbed to 43 on Saturday.

“How about flying people to the famous Trump Doral hotel. You have so many empty rooms there,” one user tweeted while another warned that President Trump “can never be trusted.”

They know what to do without you. Don't take credit. — Sharon Not Karen ☮🌊🐾 (@SGarner2603) September 7, 2019

How about flying people to the famous Trump Doral hotel. YOU have so many empty rooms there. — NIP (@nig0223) September 7, 2019

The cruiselines are already helping. Once again, you are not capable of an original thought. — deborah brightwell (@dbrightwell) September 7, 2019

Don’t care what trump does his motivations can NEVER be trusted pic.twitter.com/9GFqPnbASy — Rodney E Krogstad (@52gopher) September 7, 2019

The cruise lines were AHEAD OF YOU with this idea. DON'T try to claim it as your own! pic.twitter.com/h9m6g4Gdh6 — LouisJohnsonComedy (@LouisJohnson) September 7, 2019

You FINALLY decided to address this humanitarian catastrophe?



After six days of trying to defend your absurd lie about Alabama?



Great priorities, Mr. President. Great priorities. — Jean L.P. Jaurès (@larsp2740) September 6, 2019

Some others, however, signalled their fully-fledged support for Trump’s actions, thanking him for “all of his concern.”

President Trump’s concern and desire to help the people in the Bahamas is a great thing and is much appreciated I’m sure. — RD (@real_defender) September 7, 2019

Thanks President Trump for all of your concern! — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) September 6, 2019

Thank you for everything you do, President Trump! — rexsheff (@rexsheff) September 7, 2019

Thank you President Trump!!! Best POTUS EVER!!!❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/4NJksbfnQG — Pursuing Jesus (@elianatrue) September 6, 2019

The tweets come amid public uproar over Trump’s drive to stick to his story that Alabama could be among the states hit by Hurricane Dorian, despite the fact that this has already been refuted by the National Weather Service’s Twitter account.